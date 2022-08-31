The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has successfully secured the payment of unpaid dues of 5,832 workers engaged in a collective dispute for a total amount of 42,767,967 dirhams, settling the matter in a record time that did not exceed two months by taking prompt legal measures to register the claims, consider the cases and deliver its decisions with expedited enforcement and finally complete the process by handing over the said dues to the workers in their labour camps by mail.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that the speedy settlement of labour cases, especially collective cases, and the facilitation of the payment of sums due to workers at their place of residence, come in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), who insists on the importance of achieving a speedy resolution of cases and shortening the litigation period, while ensuring the quality and accuracy of judgements.

The Labour Court also stressed the effectiveness of the mechanism employed to ensure the rapid settlement of disputes and enabling all parties to obtain their rights as guaranteed by law, in coordination with the competent authorities, as part of the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to safeguard the rights of workers and provide them with the necessary protection under the rule of law, through a pioneering judicial system that ensures the achievement of an accomplished justice.

The Labour Court also commended the efforts made by all relevant authorities and the provision of services that help workers meet their vital needs during the transitional phase towards the final settlement of their situation, with the outstanding efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in addressing the conditions of workers who wish to change companies.

