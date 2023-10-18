Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Government pavilion showcased further projects and initiatives on day 2 of the event, in alignment with its theme of ‘Leading the Digital Future of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi'.

Projects and initiatives across many fields and areas were highlighted, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and analytics, all to leverage technology and innovation to deliver service excellence and an enhanced customer experience.

The latest iteration of the Abu Dhabi Government Services Unified Platform, TAMM, showcased by the Department of Government Enablement, means customers can now access more than 750 services from over 30 Abu Dhabi government entities and numerous private sector providers. The new version also brings a slew of enhancements and features. The platform - now publicly available - was built on feedback from the general public, coupled with the latest technological and customer-centric advancements.

“The latest version of TAMM was only made possible by collaboration between more than 30 Abu Dhabi Government entities, all working together towards achieving the government's vision of enabling the Emirate’s people and communities through innovation and digitalisation,” said His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi. “In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation strategy, our ambition is to create an advanced digital ecosystem that reflects the aspirations of our people and sets a new global benchmark for how government services are delivered.”

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Government Services Unified Platform “TAMM” at DGE, said: “Thanks to the insights of citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi, the latest version of TAMM has been developed to prioritise user needs, creating a more enhanced, customer-centric and personalised platform that simplifies access to government and private sector services for residents and businesses alike."

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) introduced the ISKAN Abu Dhabi app based on state-of-the-art technology. This digital customer service portal changes the way customers interact with ADHA. The app empowers individuals to explore housing and land options, access detailed information and make informed decisions about housing plans without the need for physical visits or extensive paperwork.

“The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to adopt the latest technologies and innovative systems set to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of housing services provided on various platforms to customers. We’re committed to enhancing the customer journey by simplifying procedures and enabling customers to obtain housing services in order to increase customer satisfaction, reduce waiting time and expedite the application process,” said H.E. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

"During GITEX, we are showcasing the pilot version of the Abu Dhabi Iskan app, which was developed to act as an integrated interactive digital platform that complements the Abu Dhabi Housing Centre, providing all the housing services that citizens need during their journey to obtain housing benefit, form the moment they apply for a new application until completion. The app provides connectivity with a number of government and private sector entities to enable citizens to complete their transactions with ease.”

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), showcased its open source Falcon large language models (LLMs), marking the UAE's first major contribution to this AI field. One of these models, Falcon 180B, is now a highly powerful AI tool with 180 billion parameters, making it one of the top models on the Hugging Face Leaderboard that tracks, ranks and evaluates open LLMs and chatbots. Despite having fewer parameters than some, it performs similarly to some of the most renowned models, like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's latest model, which powers Bard.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Acting Chief Researcher and Executive Director, AI Cross-Center Unit at TII, said: “Artificial intelligence is the cornerstone of digital advancement and generative AI models are ensuring a leap in digital advancement on a global scale. In an increasingly interconnected world, innovation and collaboration are crucial. Open sourcing advanced AI models such as Falcon LLM models will spark accelerated innovation across various domains, including healthcare, finance, and education. The UAE is committed to ensuring inclusivity in technology and fostering a more equitable and advanced digital era. The Falcon LLMs are ushering in a new era of deep-tech solutions, and enabling groundbreaking capabilities. In doing so, they are driving substantial impact in science and industry, contributing to the UAE’s intellectual property and In-Country Value, and expanding its knowledge economy."

Other key launches from Abu Dhabi Government across day 2 of the exhibition included the ‘Request for Patent Support’ service from the Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The service is designed to assist users in evaluating their inventions for compliance with patent registration criteria and registering their patents nationally and globally.

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) launched ADAAi, a comprehensive operational control panel tool offering insights into ADAA’s daily operations to streamline operational efficiency. ADAA also featured Al Rasid, an AI-based analytical platform dedicated to enhancing efficiency in government and private sector institutions.

Abu Dhabi Customs (ADC) unveiled a groundbreaking project focusing on implementing blockchain technology within their customs systems to establish a robust risk analysis system based on reliable data. This initiative aims to create an interoperable system that aligns with future business requirements.

Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (ADDCD) announced two launches; the Social Sector Efficiency and Effectiveness programme, aimed at supporting Abu Dhabi social sector entities in measuring efficiency and effectiveness to achieve their strategic objectives, and Integrated Case Management, an innovative digital platform designed to streamline, centralise and optimise the delivery of social services.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) launched an online platform for trading feed, available to all companies across the UAE. It also introduced its Crisis and Disaster Management system to enable automated responses to crises and disasters and standardise data into a unified database.

Thus far, the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion, led by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), has showcased some 18 projects and signed 28 MoUs. The government's continued presence at GITEX Global, now in its twelfth year, is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and progress, building on past successes and driving the future of technological advancement.