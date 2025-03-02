Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has initiated the second phase of its public awareness campaign to enhance the safe and responsible use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems across the Emirate, in conjunction with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Operating under the slogan "Your Safety is Our Priority," the campaign aims to heighten awareness regarding the importance of adherence to established standards and regulations to safeguard lives and property.

Cooking activities at homes, restaurants, and kitchens rise significantly during the holy month of Ramadan as people prepare Ramadan feasts. Consequently, the second phase aims to remind users of the importance of adhering to safe practices for LPG systems within the community. It also seeks to promote a sense of shared responsibility by collaborating with all government and private sector stakeholders and working to deliver effective awareness messages to create a secure environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign is aimed at various segments of the population that handle LPG systems, including laborers and domestic staff who use gas regularly, employers responsible for providing adequate training to workers in related industries, such as restaurants and cafeterias, and also companies specializing in labor recruitment and placement.

In this regard, H.E. Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, underscored the DoE's dedication to promoting a sustainable and efficient energy sector, alongside a constant commitment to providing a secure and healthy environment for all residents of the Emirate.

Al Qubaisi further stated: "We firmly believe that the safety of the community is paramount in all aspects of LPG handling. With this campaign, our goal is to ensure that all organizations and individuals adhere to safety protocols and implement the required standards and conditions. This necessitates ongoing collaboration with all relevant parties to prevent accidents or potential hazards. Our collective commitment to upholding these standards helps build a more secure society and promotes the long-term sustainability of the sector as a whole."

Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Alsheebani, the DoE’s Acting Regulatory Affairs Petroleum Product Sector Executive Director, stated: "The LPG Safety Campaign is a significant step in promoting safety practices within the community, particularly given the heightened gas usage during the holy month of Ramadan. We place considerable emphasis on delivering comprehensive awareness workshops and training programs for all the campaign's target audiences, as we understand that ongoing education and training are key to mitigating risks associated with gas utilization."

Alsheebani pointed out: "The success of this campaign relies not only on the awareness programs we provide, but also on the unified efforts of the whole community. Accordingly, we urge restaurants and employment agencies to offer suitable training to workers; in doing so, we can effect a positive change in individual behavior and promote overall public safety."

Notably, the campaign encompasses the distribution of many awareness messages across different media outlets and social media platforms. These messages encourage residents of Abu Dhabi to adopt safe gas usage practices, whether at work or at home, in order to ensure their own well-being and that of their families.