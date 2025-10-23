Abu Dhabi: In line with the Year of Community, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has launched the fourth edition of its Wyakom initiative. This leading community platform empowers individuals to act as active partners in developing innovative and sustainable solutions for community growth.

This edition calls for innovative and sustainable ideas that address key challenges facing youth, centred on three core pillars: Growth, Prosperity, and Leadership. Through these pillars, Wyakom seeks to find solutions that develop young people's financial, social, and leadership skills while promoting community engagement through volunteering, sports, and the arts. A further key objective is to foster a healthy work-life balance and encourage a mindful approach to modern technologies.

To encourage community participation, the department also unveiled the initiative’s newly updated website. Featuring a modern design and a smoother user experience, the platform makes it easier for participants to submit their ideas and connect directly with the team, ensuring a more engaging and interactive experience.

Since its launch, “Wyakom” has established itself as a pioneering social platform, having received over 530 ideas from the community across its previous cycles. Many of these ideas have been transformed into real projects and initiatives that contributed to improving quality of life in the emirate.

Dr. Yousif Al Zaabi, Director of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the Department of Community Development, stated: “We are committed to engaging the community in addressing social challenges. The Wyakom initiative provides an interactive platform that turns ideas into tangible achievements, supporting a more cohesive and developed society.”

Dr. Al Zaabi added that the fourth cycle places a special emphasis on youth, describing them as "the foundation of today and the makers of tomorrow." He stressed the importance of collaborating with all partners to empower young people, equipping them with essential social, financial, and leadership skills while providing creative and participatory spaces.

"This strengthens their role in advancing social development across the emirate," he said.

He further emphasized that Wyakom treats every idea from the community as a potential catalyst for progress. “From this standpoint, we invite everyone to participate actively. Together, we can continue to foster a culture of innovation, create initiatives that tangibly improve lives, and support Abu Dhabi’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development, which is a vision rooted in our core values of giving and solidarity.”

The next phase introduces interactive workshops designed to help participants refine their ideas and navigate the submission process. The deadline for submissions is 13 November 2025, and the winning ideas will be announced later this year. Selected projects will receive comprehensive support—including funding, mentorship, and development resources—to bring these pioneering community initiatives to life.

The launch of Wyakom’ s fourth cycle underscores the Department of Community Development’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of social innovation. It also reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a city that champions community cohesion by turning the values of giving and compassion into tangible reality.

The initiative is open to all Abu Dhabi residents, who can submit their ideas on the website: https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae/

About Department of Community Development (DCD)

The Department of Community Development (DCD) was established in 2018 as the regulator of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As such, the Department’s mandate is to advance community development by fostering an environment of empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The DCD plays a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency and impact of social services. It adopts a scientific, evidence-based approach grounded in research, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. Through collaboration with partnered institutions across multiple public and private sectors, it maintains an active engagement with community members, ensuring that its programmes and initiatives are responsive to the real needs of all segments of society.

Guided by its vision to ensure a dignified life for all, the Department designs innovative solutions to address priority challenges, while promoting social awareness and civic participation. This approach reinforces social cohesion, nurtures a strong sense of belonging, and contributes to inclusive and sustainable community development.