Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Angola – UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry to foster cooperation, enhance economic relations, and create more investment opportunities for businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and investors in both countries.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and His Excellency Bráulio Mohammed Martins, President of the Angola – UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of His Excellency Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, and His Excellency Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along a number of representatives of both sides.

On signing the agreement, H.E. Al Qubaisi said: “Our partnership with the Angola – UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry aligns with our goals to strengthen cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Angolan business communities, and to enhance trade between the two sides. The agreement also supports our efforts to provide more investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesspeople at both local and international levels.”

“This partnership is part of our strategy to actively contribute to enhancing the investment ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and increasing its competitiveness to attract foreign direct investments,” His Excellency added.

His Excellency Bráulio Mohammed Martins, President of the Angola – UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “This spirit will be exhibited by both Chambers to mutually cooperate in pursuit of shared objectives, which should not come as a surprise and is a resounding echo that further validates both nations as the foremost example of UAE/ Africa relations. Business communities in both Angola and UAE are now in possession of a powerful mechanism to promote, facilitate and execute economic and commercial cooperation in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. The agreement aims to foster cooperation and create more investment opportunities in both countries”.

“In addition to fostering a favorable business environment, the agreement promotes the establishment of creative and experimental joint venture initiatives and engagement designed to intensify the commitment to sustainability in both nations as well as improve quality of life,” Bráulio Mohammed Martins added.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to support Abu Dhabi Business Connect, the ADCCI’s business connectivity platform, by regularly providing information and investment opportunities. They will also promote the platform to their respective members to facilitate knowledge exchange and enhance trade and investment opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Angola.

The cooperation agreement aims to support both sides’ efforts to conduct joint studies and exchange economic data on investment opportunities. Additionally, it seeks to facilitate the participation of both sides in international events, exhibitions, and commercial activities held in either Abu Dhabi or Angola.

According to the agreement, the activities of the two parties and their affiliated establishments will be promoted and marketed among members of both chambers. This includes promoting, supporting, and increasing investment opportunities across various economic sectors as well as exchanging trade delegations, participating in official missions, and organizing joint events that benefit the business sectors in both countries.