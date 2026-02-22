Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its efforts to strengthen international economic partnerships and expand trade and investment cooperation, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a cooperation agreement with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to enhance investment opportunities, exchange expertise, and reinforce communication channels between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and the United States.

The agreement comes amid strong economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, one of the UAE’s largest global trading partners. Non-oil trade between the two countries has recorded sustained growth in recent years, supported by expanding cooperation across key sectors including technology, energy, advanced industries, financial services, and healthcare.

According to the latest data from the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), bilateral non-oil merchandise trade reached AED 111.0 billion (USD 30.2 billion) during the first nine months of 2025, after realizing a 10.2% year-over-year (y-o-y) growth from the AED 100.7 billion (USD 27.4 billion) registered during the first nine months of 2024.

The UAE hosts thousands of U.S. companies operating across various sectors, while mutual investments continue to grow, reflecting strong confidence in the business environment and economic opportunities in both countries. The agreement aims to build on this momentum by providing an institutional platform to support joint investments and expand private-sector cooperation between Abu Dhabi and the United States.

The agreement seeks to broaden cooperation in trade and investment, knowledge transfer, the organisation of economic events, and the exchange of trade delegations, in addition to providing a joint platform to support companies and enable their expansion into new markets, contributing to sustainable economic partnerships and effective engagement between the two business communities.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Steve Lutes, Vice President for Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from both sides, reflecting the strength of the growing economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi said:

“The signing of this agreement marks a new milestone in strengthening economic relations with the United States. It reflects the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships, support the global expansion of the private sector, and open new avenues for economic and investment cooperation. The United States is a strategic economic partner for the UAE, and we are confident this partnership will create broader opportunities for Abu Dhabi companies to benefit from investment and trade prospects, while enhancing knowledge exchange and supporting global competitiveness.

For his part, Mr. Steve Lutes said: “This agreement reflects the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with our partners in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We look forward to supporting both American and Emirati companies in exploring new opportunities across investment, technology, and trade, and to strengthening ties between the two business communities in support of sustainable economic growth.

The agreement also covers cooperation in exchanging information on markets and trade regulations, organising exhibitions and economic forums, facilitating company participation in international events, supporting trade visits and delegations, and developing joint programmes for training and capacity building.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the development of strategic partnerships with leading global economic institutions, in support of private-sector competitiveness and the emirate’s economic diversification and sustainable growth objectives.