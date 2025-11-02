Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will take part in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, held from 3 to 6 November 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Chamber’s participation advances its commitment to strengthening private sector growth and competitiveness as markets move toward cleaner, smarter and more efficient energy systems. ADIPEC provides a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and partnership building across energy, technology, finance, maritime transport, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “ADIPEC advances our role in enabling the national economy and the business community by deepening the industrial and commercial partnerships that support a diversified and sustainable future. Through our pavilion, we empower the private sector to drive the energy transition and enhance the competitiveness of national companies in advanced industry and technology. ADIPEC is a global platform to share expertise and forge strategic partnerships built on innovation, efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

His Excellency added that the Chamber will use ADIPEC to connect Abu Dhabi’s businesses with global investors to pursue opportunities in clean energy, industrial artificial intelligence, digital operations, logistics and advanced technology. He noted that Abu Dhabi is a destination of choice for sustainable investment, underpinned by modern infrastructure and a pro enterprise ecosystem.

At the Chamber pavilion, attendees can meet international buyers and partners through curated business matchmaking, access export readiness and certification support, explore supplier development and localisation opportunities in energy supply chains, learn about dispute resolution and arbitration services, and connect with ecosystem partners for financing, skills development and technology adoption.

ADIPEC unites communities, countries and industries to drive collaborative action for sustainable and affordable energy. The conference and exhibition facilitate dialogue across sectors to accelerate the energy transition and climate action. This year’s edition focuses on the power of energy in driving global economic transformation, highlighting cross-sectoral integration to build low carbon, knowledge based and technology driven economies. The event will feature more than 1,600 speakers across specialised conferences covering trends in clean energy, artificial industrial intelligence, production efficiency and smart supply chains.

ADIPEC 2025 is expected to welcome more than 200,000 visitors and 2,250 exhibiting companies from 172 countries, including 54 national and international energy companies and 30 international pavilions. It remains a key platform for government leaders, investors and industry to discuss the future of global energy systems and the transition to more efficient and sustainable models.

The event will also unveil initiatives to advance digital transformation in the energy sector, showcase industrial innovations that contribute to net zero pathways and host interactive sessions that bring together industry leaders, experts and investors to discuss future energy strategies.