Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the 32nd Doha International Book Fair, taking place until 21 June at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The ALC’s participation in the event is in line with its objectives to promote and advance the Arabic language, introduce its publications and projects to the new audiences, and explore collaborations with stakeholders involved in the regional publishing, translation, and creative content sectors.

The Centre is set to showcase its most prominent book publishing projects, such the Kalima Project for Translation, which aims to revive the translation movement in the Arab world and provide wider options to readers by translating books and literary works into Arabic. The ALC pavilion allows visitors to browse a large collection of its publications, consisting of more than 400 titles in various fields.

The Doha International Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest book fairs in the region, with this year’s event featuring the participation of 500 publishers representing 35 countries. Now in its 32nd edition, the event is being held under the slogan ‘With Reading We Rise’ and is showcasing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as guest of honour.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.