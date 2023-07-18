Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport has signed a letter of intent to establish Twin City relationships between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, the capital of the friendly People's Republic of China.

The signing took place during the official visit by a delegation from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), headed by His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, and a number of officials from the Department. The visit aimed to exchange expertise and learn about the best global practices in the field of municipal work, including supporting the efforts of the Emirate in building a sustainable public transportation system.

It also aimed to review Abu Dhabi's experience and efforts in the field of smart cities and explore ways to enhance cooperation and partnership, as well as to learn about urban development plans and the latest sustainable transportation solutions.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said, "The signing of the letter of intent to establish twinning relations between Abu Dhabi and Beijing is an important step in enhancing cooperation between the two cities. This agreement aims to exchange expertise and collaborate in areas related to urban planning, smart cities, and innovation, and to accelerate progress towards sustainable development and carbon emissions reduction."

On his part, His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Beijing, expressed his delight to attend the signing ceremony of the letter of intent and said: "The signing of the agreement represents a new chapter in the advanced bilateral cooperation and reflects the shared aspirations of the two friendly countries, especially in the areas of sustainable development and urban planning. Through the exchange of expertise between the two parties, we have an opportunity to develop joint initiatives that contribute to accelerating innovation and building smart and environmentally friendly cities."

During the visit, His Excellency Al Shorafa met with His Excellency Yin Yong, the Mayor of Beijing, and was briefed on the city's urban development master plan for 2040, which presents a futuristic vision for the growth and urban development in the city.

-Ends-

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

