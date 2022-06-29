Elevating children's connection to culture, enhancing their abilities, and skills, and preparing them for a brighter future.

An integral part of the Authority’s strategic roadmap to support and inspire talent.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its new Little Explorers Summer Camp, promising children a summer of adventures into the past with two weeks of fun, learning, and creativity at Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai from 14 – 31 July 2022.

For the camp, Dubai Culture has prepared an entertaining and cultural atmosphere that is designed to enhance the knowledge of children aged 8 to 12 and improve their creative skills, allowing them to be the builders of the future through a variety of specialised and innovative workshops, in addition to inspiring sessions and workshops spread over two camps. The first camp will be held from 18 – 22 July 2022, while the second is scheduled from 25 – 29 July 2022.

Abdalla Al Obeidli, Acting Manager of Al Shindagha Museum, said: “Our children are the builders of tomorrow. Therefore, it is our duty to nurture their minds, advance their creativity, and prepare them to create the bright future that our country aspires for in the next fifty years. This is what we always aim for in the summer activities, in line with our strategic roadmap to support talents and inspire the younger generations to be creative and innovative.”

Al Obeidli added: “These camps are part of our responsibility to advance the culture and knowledge of future generations in various fields, and are an important opportunity to discover their talents and work to refine and develop them, as well as promote and nurture a generation closely related to the authentic Emirati heritage through these camps in heritage and historical sites, such as Al Shindagha Museum, providing children with information about the emirate’s history, culture, and crafts. We are excited to welcome the children to our camp, and we invite them to enjoy these special times during their summer vacation.”

Dubai Culture plays an important role in supporting the vision of the UAE government, which seeks to develop a knowledge-based society, and is committed to strengthening the cultural and creative environment in Dubai and cementing its position on the global cultural scene. The Authority is also committed to integrating cultural content in creative ways into the educational curricula in the UAE, which contributes to building young generations that are proud of their heritage and culture.

To register in the camp, please send an email to Booking.Alshindagha@dubaiculture.ae.

