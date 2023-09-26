A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has begun an official visit to the Republic of South Korea, with the aim of learning about the experience of South Korean judicial institutions, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen strategic cooperation relations with international partners, and to draw on global judicial experiences that need to be assessed and adapted prior to their application in a manner befitting the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to contribute to consolidating its competitive position, ensuring continued leadership and excellence, and providing world-class services.

Led by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the ADJD delegation is comprised of His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Mr. Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.

The ADJD delegation began its official visit to South Korean institutions with a tour of the South Korean Judicial Institute, to find out about the best practices applied in the specialised training processes for judges and members of the public prosecution, as well as about the approved qualification programmes designed to develop the capacities and skills of members of the judiciary and legal professionals in general, which will ultimately be reflected in the improved quality of performance of the judicial system.

The ADJD delegation members received a detailed explanation of the working mechanisms implemented by this Judicial Institute and of the modern technologies used in the delivery of programmes and continuing training courses, with the aim of honing the skills of specialists in the judicial and legal field and providing them with practical experience and applications periodically implemented, in order to keep pace with global developments.