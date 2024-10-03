Dubai, UAE – The first 'Talent Atelier' programme, a collaborative effort between the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, has successfully concluded. Held at the prestigious L'ÉCOLE Middle East campus in Dubai Design District, the event honoured twelve talented Emirati designers, awarding them certificates for completing an intensive three-week jewellery design course.

The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme aims to strengthen and broaden the skills and knowledge of emerging local designers. Led by L'ÉCOLE Middle East’s team of professional jewellers, gemologists, and art historians, participants engaged in courses and lectures in Art History, the World of Gemstones, and the savoir faire of jewellery-making techniques. The programme included a special visit to the Al Safa Art and Design Library, where they explored L’ÉCOLE’s first offsite library corner that features curated books on jewellery art.

The ceremony was a celebration of achievement, bringing together the dozen creatives, and representatives from Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East, awarding them their certificates of completion. At the event’s commencement, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India; and Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East, delivered inspiring keynote speeches.

Hala Badri expressed the Authority's pride in its strategic partnership with L'ÉCOLE Middle East and affirmed that, as a UNESCO city of design, Dubai has successfully strengthened its global presence and solidified its position as a leading destination for design, attracting and engaging talented young professionals in the field. She highlighted the important role of design in expanding the horizons of creatives and cultivating their innovative spirit saying, “The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme is an inspiring platform for Emirati designers, encouraging them to develop their skills in jewellery-making, showcase their distinctive ideas and creativity, and contribute to enriching Dubai's creative landscape. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to nurturing and supporting Emirati talent by providing a creative ecosystem that enables them to thrive, thereby advancing this vital sector.”

Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India, commented: “Van Cleef & Arpels is thrilled to witness this long-standing partnership between L'ÉCOLE Middle East and Dubai Culture. By empowering the region’s local talent, we continuously reinforce and foster the culture of jewellery art, to pave the way for a new generation of Emirati designers, enhancing their knowledge and skills for creative excellence. These talented individuals will carry forward the UAE's rich cultural and artistic legacy.”

Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, stated “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these designers for the first phase of the ‘Talent Atelier’ programme. It has been an honour to witness their growth, creativity, and dedication throughout this journey with us. We hope that the knowledge and skills they have gained here will continue to inspire their future work. This programme has been a unique opportunity for collaboration, learning, and cultural exchange, and we are proud to have played a part in supporting the next generation of Emirati talent.”

For the second phase of the programme, six of the designers will have a chance to be selected to embark on a five-day educational journey to Paris in November 2024. These exceptional individuals will be mentored and have the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of jewellery at L'ÉCOLE France & Europe's newest campus at the Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau.

L'ÉCOLE Middle East continues its commitment to supporting educational programmes with a strong focus on social impact. Through this initiative, L'ÉCOLE Middle East donates 100% of the proceeds from its public courses and talks to Dubai Cares youth education programmes, ensuring that children in developing countries have access to quality education. These courses will be available to the public in the upcoming months, offering more opportunities for individuals to engage with the school's enriching educational experiences while contributing to a meaningful cause.

The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme represents another significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East. Together, they continue to build synergies and lay the foundation for a thriving cultural landscape in the region.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae.

About L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

Established in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts aims to introduce the public to all aspects of jewellery culture. It is an initiation school, open to everyone – complete beginners as well as enlightened amateurs, collectors and those with a curiosity for the world of jewellery.

L’ÉCOLE offers courses in three major fields: the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones and the savoir-faire of jewellery-making techniques, taught by art historians, gemologists, jewellers and artisans. The classes are all practice-based and the students experiment with gestures, skills and tools, guided by their lecturers. It also offers other activities: exhibitions, books, videos, podcasts as well as in-person and online talks. Creative workshops were also created for children and teenagers.

L’ÉCOLE now has five permanent addresses: two in Paris, one in Hong Kong, one in Shanghai and one in Dubai.

Moreover, since its inception, L'ÉCOLE regularly travels abroad, in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, for talks, exhibitions or travelling course programmes that can last one to three weeks. L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts therefore contributes to the promotion and visibility of jewellery culture on an international scale.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, L'ÉCOLE Middle East donates 100% of the proceeds from its public courses and talks to Dubai Cares. This renowned philanthropic organization is dedicated to improving access to quality education for children and young people in developing countries, focusing on the education sector.

Please reference the permit number [PRHCE-003229960] and the IACAD logo when communicating on Dubai Cares donations, as per IACAD’s policy.

For more information, please visit the L’ÉCOLE Middle East website: www.lecolevancleefarpels.com/me/en.

