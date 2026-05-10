During the first quarter of this year, the Ajman Chamber had 10,618 members, including 1,626 new members and 8,992 renewals, underscoring the vitality of Emirate's business environment and its attractiveness to investments across various sectors. Furthermore, this figure reflects the business community’s confidence in the Chamber’s services and its vital role in supporting the private sector, with membership growing by 2% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

By license type, professional licenses led the way with 5,235, followed by commercial licenses with 4,903.

The Ajman Chamber affirms its commitment to providing innovative services and initiatives that promote the growth of its membership and facilitate business operations, in collaboration with its partners in the public and private sectors. This contributes to achieving the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and aligns with the UAE’s directives for developing and sustaining the private sector and attracting direct investments.

The Chamber continues to meet the expectations of business owners and investors by providing a flexible and stimulating business environment that enhances the competitiveness of enterprises and supports increased productivity. This is achieved by forging strategic partnerships that facilitate growth and open foreign markets for the emirate’s products. In addition, the Chamber organises economic events and forums to strengthen Ajman’s position as an attractive and sustainably growing economic hub.