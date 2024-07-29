Its versatile design allows effortless operation in any location

The G24 is fully designed and manufactured in Gilani Mobility’s factory in Dubai

The G24 will be showcased at the 6th AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai in October 2024

Gilani Mobility, a Dubai-based company specializing in manufacturing and marketing high-quality mobility aids and products for People of Determination across the Middle East region, has launched the G24, a unique vehicle wheelchair access solution that “re-invents” the way People of Determination travel.

It was launch in the Middle Eastern market, home to over 50 million People with Disabilities, comes ahead of its introduction at the 6th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo (AAE-2024) to be held from the 7th to 9th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The company has participated as a platinum sponsor at the 5th AAE in 2023 and will be participating for the third time at the Middle East region’s largest B2C accessibility platform for people with all types of disabilities.

Founded in 2012, the company has strategic partnerships with 16 famous companies from the United Kingdom, China, France, Taiwan, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Turkey. Gilani Mobility has a spacious 10000-square-foot factory at Um Ramool and showroom at Al Garhoud next to the Dubai International Airport.

Its Founder-Managing Director, Ray Gilani, a graduate of the Swedish Institute of Motorsport, said: “Gilani Mobility understands the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities. Our company’s dedication to innovation and quality ensures that it delivers designs that truly make a difference. We at Gilani Mobility realize, the G24 exemplifies its mission to transform mobility and improve the quality of life for its clients by pushing forward and re-inventing vehicle access technology even further.”

For the first time in the MENASA region, The G24 has successfully integrated the wheelchair ramp into the vehicle’s structure instead of the conventional bolt-on ramp which takes more effort and space to operate. Its users have the freedom to park anywhere and travel anywhere at any time. It also provides more room for clients inside the vehicle as well as configuring the seats and the safety mechanisms based on the client’s needs.

The G24 provides innovative technology to ensure maximum accessibility and ease of use. Its design facilitates smooth and effortless navigation in various settings, making it an indispensable companion for daily activities. Ergonomically designed seat and user-friendly controls ensure that passengers experience supreme comfort throughout their day, reducing physical strain and enhancing overall well-being.

Designed with the best engineering technology and built with high-quality materials, the G24’s robust construction guarantees durability and reliability, providing users with a dependable mobility vehicle that stands the test of time. It comes equipped with advanced safety features, including reliable braking systems, secure harnesses, and stability control, offering users peace of mind and security.

Calling it “a game-changer” for People of Determination, Ray Gilani, said: “The G24 is more than just a mobility aid; it is a revolutionary design that empowers People of Determination to lead more independent and fulfill their lives. By providing enhanced freedom and confidence, it enables individuals to navigate crowded spaces and travel longer distances with ease.”

Gilani Mobility is inviting everyone, especially the people of determination, to discover and experience first-hand the G24’s ability to transform the way you travel. For more details you may avail of their CALL OUT SERVICE to do an actual demonstration of the vehicle or serve any of your mobility needs right at your doorstep. Gilani Mobility showcased its commitment to innovation and inclusivity at the AccessAbilities Expo, the world’s third-largest event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup, which Dubai hosted in 2023 for the first time in MENASA history. It showcased its cutting-edge mobility technology and conversation and accessible products.