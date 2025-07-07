Abu Dhabi, UAE— Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian University Dubai (CUD), marking a new milestone in fostering academic exchange and practical learning in the leisure, entertainment, and tourism sector.

The collaboration will offer Canadian University Dubai students exclusive access to volunteering, internship, and research opportunities at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center. These hands-on learning experiences will be complemented by community-led initiatives that nurture real-world skills and industry readiness.

The MoU was signed at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, by Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, Iain Wilson, Senior Vice President Finance at Miral Experiences, and Dr. Adam Fenech, Provost of Canadian University Dubai.

With its strong emphasis on environmental studies, this partnership with the Canadian University Dubai aligns perfectly with Miral’s CSR strategy of delivering meaningful, purpose-driven impact through education and community collaboration.

Julien Kauffmann, CEO of Miral Experiences, said: “At Miral Experiences, we are proud to support initiatives that empower young talent by providing meaningful exposure to the entertainment industry. This partnership with Canadian University Dubai reflects our commitment to fostering future leaders through real-world experience, innovation, and purpose-led collaboration across our world-class attractions.”

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, said: “We are proud of our collaboration with Canadian University Dubai that aims to nurture talent through enriching initiatives. It demonstrates our commitment to driving meaningful partnerships that create long-term impact through real-world work experience, educational entertainment and social initiatives. This aligns with our ongoing efforts to drive sustainable value within our community.”

Dr. Adam Fenech, Provost of Canadian University Dubai, said:” We are delighted to embark on this transformative partnership with Miral, a visionary leader in creating immersive experiences that captivate the world. This three-year MOU is more than a collaboration—it is a bold step toward inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers, innovators, and leaders. Together, we will bridge the worlds of education and imagination, empowering our students to learn beyond the classroom and shape the future of experiential destinations”.

The strategic partnership falls under the Education and Skill Development pillars of Miral’s CSR strategy, which aims to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the expansion of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Canadian University Dubai (CUD)

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution where students representing over 120 nationalities experience an education that is grounded in sustainable development principles and prepares graduates for success in an AI-driven future. With a reputation for academic excellence, the university offers more than 30 specialized majors, concentrations, and focus area pathways, through over 25 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.