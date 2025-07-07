New world-class talent for BioSapien also revealed: technological, operational, and medical excellence to shape future of precision medicine

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E – BioSapien (the “Company”), the pioneering biotech company behind MediChip™, a revolutionary localized cancer treatment platform - announces a new extension to its pre-Series A funding round and the appointment of new talent across the business - including Joseph Borrello PhD as Chief Technology Officer, Sonia Ramamoorthy MD MBA FACS as Head of Medical Affairs, Agnes Westelinck PharmD as Head of Regulatory U.S., Dirk Richter MD FACS as Head of Regulatory U.A.E., David Briere PhD as Director of Pharmacology, and Jerry Webb BSc as Head of Quality.

BioSapien is delighted to welcome Globivest as an investor in the pre-Series A funding round. Globivest is the first women-led, gender lens venture capital fund from the MENA region - and has expertise in Life Sciences.

BioSapien’s pre-Series A funding total is now over $8 million, with investors including Global Ventures - a leading VC firm in MENA; plus Golden Gate Ventures and Dara Holdings.

Globivest’s stated mission is to break the myth that opposes capital returns to impact-driven models. Championing the WHO’s ‘One Health’ approach, it specializes in innovative and scalable early-stage startups that drive health, social, and environmental change - making BioSapien an ideal fit for its portfolio.

BioSapien also announces the acquisition of world-class talent across all tiers of the Company – with 12 new appointments. In addition to the appointments listed above, other new talent includes Zhiyu Xia PhD as Senior Manufacturing Engineer, Gaurav Vij MBA as Business Officer, Nancy Sperling MS MS as the QC Lead, Nivedita Sivakumar PharmD MS as Documentation and Compliance Manager, Manny Valenza BA as Clinical Development Associate and Jared Rice BA as the Research and Operations Lead.

Dr. Khatija Ali, CEO of BioSapien, said:

“Two of the greatest challenges for young, fast-growing companies are establishing a strong balance sheet and attracting high-quality talent. Therefore, I am delighted to announce an extension of BioSapien’s pre-Series A funding round. As a female-led healthcare fund in the MENA region - and backed by EU pharma - we are proud to have Globivest as an investor and strategic partner.

“Similarly, it gives me great pleasure to welcome new, world-class colleagues across all tiers of the Company. A business is only as good as its people - so it is thrilling to be joined by such high-quality, diverse talent. Together, we will shape a future where precision medicine is both globally impactful and locally accessible.”

Dr. Laura-Joy Boulos, Partner at Globivest, commented:

“At Globivest, we back companies that don’t just promise innovation - they deliver transformative, science-backed solutions with the power to shift paradigms. BioSapien’s MediChip™ platform is a breakthrough in localized cancer treatment - scalable, precise, and deeply aligned with our One Health mission. We’re proud to support Dr. Khatija Ali and her team as they build the future of accessible precision medicine.”

About BioSapien

BioSapien is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the future of localized drug delivery through its proprietary biodegradable 3D-printed delivery platform. Headquartered between the United States and the UAE, BioSapien’s flagship technology, MediChip™, enables sustained, targeted release of chemotherapeutics directly at the tumor site—minimizing systemic toxicity and revolutionizing cancer care. The company is backed by global experts in oncology, materials science, and regulatory strategy, and is preparing for its first-in-human clinical trials.

As part of the UAE’s growing biotech ecosystem, BioSapien is aligned with the nation’s vision to advance precision medicine, health innovation, and localized manufacturing capabilities. With a clear regulatory pathway, strong IP portfolio, and transformational applications beyond oncology - including infectious disease and post-operative care - BioSapien is positioned to become a cornerstone of the UAE’s sovereign biotech ambitions.

For more information, visit www.biosapien.com.

About Globivest

Globivest is the first women-led, gender-lens impact investment fund from the MENA region, championing the WHO’s One Health approach. The fund blends financial returns with meaningful, science-backed impact, investing in tech-driven, early-stage startups at the intersection of health, social, and environmental innovation. With a footprint across EMEA and the Americas, Globivest supports cross-border scale and market expansion.

A key differentiator lies in Globivest’s partnership with Sci-dip, a digital health platform founded by Globivest partner Dr. Laura-Joy Boulos, connecting the fund to a network of over 10,000 PhD experts. This collaboration enhances scientific due diligence and positions Globivest as a trusted co-investor for top-tier VC firms — particularly in life sciences, where depth of domain expertise is essential.

Managing partner Jasmine Busson is a Kauffman Fellow, joining a global network of elite investors responsible for over $8.5T in exits.

With Fund II now officially closed and a growing portfolio of nine companies, Globivest is emerging as a leading force in science-driven impact investing in the region.