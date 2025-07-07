Muscat, Oman – Dar Al Atta’ has officially inaugurated Hay Al Atta, Oman’s first solar-powered residential community for families impacted by past cyclones in Al Khabourah. During the handover ceremony, INMA, the Real Estate Development arm of The Zubair Corporation was recognised as a strategic success partner for its pivotal role in the project’s design and delivery.

INMA was entrusted to lead the master planning and architectural design, delivering a cost-effective and community-centric layout that includes 36 villas, a mosque, a majlis, retail units, and a garden. The team also provided technical support throughout the process, coordinating with EIDC, managing the bill of quantities (BOQ) and tendering process, and ensuring quality from design to completion.

“Hay Al Atta represents a powerful example of what public-good partnerships can achieve,” said Mr. Yahya Al Balushi, COO of INMA. “We are proud to have helped turn this vision into reality and deliver meaningful impact for affected communities.”

The project reflects a shared commitment to sustainable, resilient development. Designed with dignity and well-being in mind, Hay Al Atta offers safe, permanent homes powered by renewable energy, setting a benchmark for socially driven urban initiatives in Oman.

This collaboration between Dar Al Atta’ and INMA sets a new benchmark for compassionate urban development and reaffirms the role of private sector expertise in advancing national resilience and social welfare.

About INMA

INMA – the Real Estate Development arm of The Zubair Corporation – is an independent property development, investment, and asset management company based in Muscat, Oman, offering high-quality services and long-term experience across the Sultanate, GCC states, and beyond.