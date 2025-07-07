XS.com, the leading global multi-asset broker and fintech innovator, is proud to announce its role as the Global Sponsor of the upcoming African FinTech Summit by The Trading Show, scheduled for July 12-13, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Casablanca, Morocco. The event represents one of the most significant gatherings of fintech, trading, and financial innovation leaders across the MENA region and Africa.

The African FinTech Summit will bring together top executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and regulators to explore emerging trends, technological advancements, and strategic opportunities shaping the future of finance on the continent.

As the Global Sponsor, XS.com will play a key role in facilitating knowledge exchange, promoting collaboration, and supporting the growth of Africa’s dynamic fintech ecosystem.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XS.com in the MENA Region, commented:

"XS.com is excited to support the African FinTech Summit as a Global Sponsor. Africa and the MENA region are witnessing tremendous innovation and growth in financial technology, and we see vast potential for empowering traders and investors through advanced, transparent, and accessible platforms. Our participation underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation and financial inclusion across emerging markets."

At the summit, XS.com will showcase its cutting-edge multi-asset trading solutions, institutional-grade infrastructure, and tailored services designed to meet the unique needs of traders and investors in the region. Attendees can expect exclusive product demonstrations, expert-led discussions on market dynamics, risk management strategies, and insights into the digital evolution of finance.

Aicha Fadhel, Managing Director at The Trading Show Company, commented:

“The success of our first edition of African FinTech Summit, under the distinguished patronage of XS.com as Global Sponsor, exceeded all expectations. This second edition reinforces our commitment to Africa’s financial ecosystem and Morocco’s unique role as a continental gateway. We believe that XS.com - As the event’s Global Sponsor - will bring its unique expertise to the event’s attendees.”

This sponsorship aligns with XS.com’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint in emerging markets, particularly in regions that are rapidly adopting fintech innovations. By leveraging its global expertise and local insights, XS.com aims to empower a new generation of financial professionals and entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of global markets with confidence.

Beyond showcasing technology, XS.com is committed to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth across Africa and the MENA region.

Through partnerships, education, and innovation, XS.com is dedicated to helping create opportunities that drive financial literacy and investment accessibility.

