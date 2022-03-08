As the only service center in the UAE to receive the prestigious TÜV certification, German Experts' new venue can cater to over 90 European vehicles per day at profoundly reduced waiting times.



The experience center will also showcase limited-edition race cars or luxury cars displayed in the center's plush lounge area.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: German Experts, the leading provider of European car service and maintenance solutions headquartered in Abu Dhabi, today opened a new center in Dubai. To meet the increasing demand from owners of luxury cars in the emirate, German Experts' 4,500m2 workshop is equipped with the latest technologies, innovations and environmentally sustainable solutions for the centers’ services. With the capacity to service more than 90 cars in one day with 40 jacks and 5 car inspection stands, German Experts is the new one-stop-shop for the ultimate auto services experience center in the emirate.



The new center includes a fully indoor automatic car wash system as well as a lounge area showcasing unique luxury vehicles monthly.



Renowned for its exceptional warranty packages and variety of maintenance solutions, German Experts provides services including Body Shop and painting, software engineering and programming, engine and gearbox repairs on European luxury car brands including Porsche, Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Bentley, Maybach, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren and other popular brands such as BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes and Volkswagen at fractional costs.



German Experts Center guarantees well-studied repair prices to suit the needs and capabilities of all customers. In addition, German Experts offers a range of distinguished services such as warranty contracts that may extend up to five (5) years, annual service contracts, an original or commercial parts replacement warranty program covering up to two (2) years, and other services.



In his statement on the expansion and the opening of the new branch in Dubai, Ibrahim Ezaldeen, Founder and CEO of German Experts, said, "We are very excited to open the doors of our new workshop after the great success and reputation we gained since 2015. There has been a great demand to expand to Dubai because our clients wanted us closer to them, seeing and feeling our passion. With our new service center, we will be able to serve the existing and growing segment of luxury car owners across the country and promise to offer them premium solutions and unmatched value."



"Our new center is also leaps and bounds ahead in the world of auto servicing in terms of the technological advancements, the environmentally sustainable operations, the international standards, the exceptionally trained mechanics and team members. Although we have one of the fastest service durations, our customers stay longer at the center to enjoy more perks and experiences. We value each customer as a VIP no matter what they drive, and we wanted to make this their reliable hub and the ultimate destination for auto service requirements," he continued.



German Experts, trusted by over 35,000 car owners, has received the prestigious TÜV certification and are recognized by the German Technical Supervision Authority, one of the most important certificates for car maintenance workshops globally. They are officially trained and certified per brand. This is due to the highest quality of maintenance services at Factory Standards by a team of 115 engineers and technicians in Dubai and 210 in Abu Dhabi.



Recognized for its expertise, German Experts is on a mission to educate consumers in the market about auto service options and solutions without overpricing and excessive wastage. Aimed at empowering car owners, the team at German Experts are renowned for offering guidance on how best to maintain their vehicles at a fraction of costs, with reduced waiting times and trustworthy advice. As a testament to its success, German Experts continues to grow, and expansion plans to other GCC countries are expected in the coming months.



About German Experts



Driven by passion and dedication, German Experts Car Maintenance LLC is a leading European car services provider established in August 2015 by Ibrahim Ezaldeen. It is the hub for European cars services in the UAE, offering solutions to brands including Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, BMW, Mini Cooper, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Jaguar, Land Rover, Smart, and Aston Martin.



German Experts Car Maintenance LLC's use of the most advanced technologies combined with the best expertise per brand guarantees top-quality maintenance, offering car owners premium service. The workshop provides a wide range of services, taking care of cars from inside out, whether body shop and painting, software engineering and programming, engine and gearbox fixes, and electrical work.



The concept has carved a niche in the field through its well-trained workforce, aiming to deliver the best solutions and provide every customer with high-quality services and exceptional experiences. The elite experts take pride in understanding the drivers' emotions to leave the workshop with satisfaction.



For more information about German Experts, please visit the website: www. german experts.ae