DUBAI, UAE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the winners of the first UAE edition of TCS IT Wiz Quiz, held at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Shayan Ali Ahmad, Grade 11 from GEMS United Indian School, Abu Dhabi was crowned the overall winner, and was awarded a trophy, winner certificate and gift voucher. The first and second runners up were Jayanth Ramganesh, Grade 10 from GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, and Ansh Talwar, Grade 12 from Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills, Dubai respectively. The runners up received trophies, gift vouchers and certificates.

India’s largest annual inter-school IT quiz competition made its debut in the Middle East this year, with UAE students aged 14 to 17 invited to take part and flex their IT knowledge.

The competition saw 1,600 entries from over 250 schools, and 12 participants were invited to the semi-final and final rounds at the Expo 2020 India Pavilion. Students were tested on their knowledge on technological trends; the application of information technology across various sectors; emerging trends such as cloud computing, AI, ML and robotics; areas where IT has made significant impact such as education, entertainment, healthcare, banking, gaming and social media; and IT and Middle East personalities.

Sumanta Roy, Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, TCS, said, “TCS IT Wiz Quiz builds awareness on the importance of IT skills, motivating young students to pursue careers in technology. We are delighted to see the enthusiasm these young people have for IT and technology. We offer our warmest congratulations to all our finalists, and especially our winner, and look forward to hosting the IT Wiz Quiz here for years to come.”

TCS launched IT Wiz Quiz in 1999 to spark interest in technology among high school students. Over the past 23 years it has become one of the most popular quiz competitions in India. It was named in the LIMCA Book of Records as India’s first IT quiz and as a pioneer in the field of IT quizzing. Its intelligent and interesting mix of questions, introduction of new technology concepts like software-based rounds, gamification, animation and others, make it an all-round edutainment event.

