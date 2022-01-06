Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : While being fit and athletic can come in handy, it’s a fun activity for the young and the young at heart to try with proper guidance and basic climbing skills.

At CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub, indoor climbing is a frequent hobby for the region’s most avid climbers and adventure-seekers. Home to record-breaking experiences including the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT™, CLYMB Abu Dhabi offers endless fun and adventures for all.

For CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s frequent climbers, climbing is a way of life and an experience that keeps them active at all times.

Ali Al Tajjar, age 28, says that he started his climbing journey one year ago and has been a frequent climber at CLYMB Abu Dhabi ever since. Ali aims to climb once every weekend to pump up for a busy week ahead. When asked what role climbing has played in Ali’s life, he said: “It helps me control my stress and allows me to focus more during the week”.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi is home to the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall “The SUMMYT”. Reaching up to 42 meters (138 feet), “The SUMMYT” gives climbers the option to top rope or lead climb.

Interesting enough, climbing is a sport that can be practiced by guests of all ages. Marco Borrello, age 37, was first introduced to climbing at the age of 18. Marco not only practices indoor climbing, but also loves to challenge himself with outdoor rock climbing and follows a specific climbing routine to stay in shape.

With five climbing walls of varying degrees of height and difficulty, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is suitable for amateurs and skilled climbers alike. Guests can challenge their abilities with The Boulder, The Warm-up Wall, The Intermediate, The Advanced and The SUMMYT.

When it comes to Francesca Ferrari Tanca, age 33, trying the sport of climbing for the first time last year was a real challenge. It took her a while to gain confidence and to start enjoying the sport. She now finds herself trying different routes and experiencing new challenges as she takes it to the next level.

The UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub offers guests the chance to enroll in different courses. The attraction gathers a consortium of highly trained climbing instructors who can help guests identify the most suitable climbing style. Even those without any prior climbing experience can practice bouldering, auto-belaying and top roping at CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Climbing couple, Ashley Howell and Nick Whitcomb, go to CLYMB Abu Dhabi two to three times a week to harness their climbing skills. They support each other by figuring out different routes and enjoy practicing the sport together. In fact, they are planning to expand their skills with outdoor rock climbing alongside other CLYMB Abu Dhabi members and staff in the upcoming months. Ashley says: “The pandemic has been incredibly stressful and we found climbing to be the perfect getaway. Since then, we have met some amazing friends and we are really thankful for that”.

At CLYMB Abu Dhabi, guests and families are always welcome to put their physical abilities to the test. Whether a first-time flyer, climber or a seasoned sports fanatic, guests of all levels will be able to reach new heights and challenge themselves with every visit.

