Dubai, UAE – Being Design hotel’s first property in the middle east, FORM Hotel, a 136-room luxurious boutique hotel located in Al Jaddaf is now part of Marriott Bonvoy.

With more than 30 brands and over 7000 properties in their portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy is the largest hotel brand in the world with a rewards program that allows all types of travelers to earn free nights and take advantage of the variety of benefits available.

FORM Hotel brings a contemporary feel to an artistic space while also pairing exceptional service with high-quality amenities. The hotel blends together a touch of the old but classy Arabian heritage with modern design and architecture. Heavily inspired by the historical Al Jaddaf neighborhood, the hotel includes elements that reflect the framework of traditional boats or Dhows. Having joined Marriott Bonvoy, FORM Hotel expands their network whereby guests can choose to use their membership card to avail, upgrades, discounts and all other benefits that the Marriott chain efficiently provides.

General Manager of FORM Hotel, Houssam Mansour comments on the announcement, “We are thrilled to announce that FORM Hotel will be joining the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to create a truly unrivaled offering for our members and guests. It is very exciting to expand our network while continuing to drive innovation within the hospitality industry. We pride ourselves in customizing every stay at the hotel and with this new partnership, we encourage our loyal guests and residents to explore exciting benefits while staying at the hotel.”

Ranging from stunning views over Al Jaddaf’s boatyards to private yoga sessions to exquisite culinary creations and a variety of activities, FORM Hotel promises a one-of-a-kind experience for guests and residents in the city with seamless check-in, top notch hospitality and a relaxing ambience.

For queries or more information, please call +971 4 317 9000 or email reservations@form-hotel.com

-Ends-

Website: https://form-hotel.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/formhoteldubai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FORMHotelDubai

About Form Hotel Dubai

FORM Hotel Dubai is the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design Hotels group. Featuring timeless design and elements, spacious and modern rooms, and custom-designed furniture by contemporary artists. every space in FORM Hotel is meant to linger in your mind much longer than expected. This is the space where new friendships are born, a place that you can call home and where cultural aspects of the Dubai heritage are embedded in the architecture and interior décor.

About Design Hotels

Design Hotels is an exclusive portfolio of carefully selected privately owned and operated properties around the globe, each with a solely unique character, personality and distinctive creative expression. Uniting properties worldwide, Design Hotels reflects the vision of independent hoteliers. They represent the "Originals", those who symbolize the determination for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture. Every chosen hotel is iconic in its own distinct way and provides an individual hotel experience reflective of the passion of an independent hotelier, whose attention to detail is reflected in the cultural authenticity and sincere hospitality that is founded and enriched by thought-provoking design.

