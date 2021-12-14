Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK announced its sponsorship of leading football club in Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal SFC. The company will become one of the club’s main sponsors for the upcoming four years starting with the 2021-22 football season.

The signing ceremony was held on Sunday, December 12 at Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh and was signed by Floward CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani and Al Hilal Club President, Mr. Fahad bin Nafil. It was also attended by Floward GCC Regional Managing Director Mr. Mohammad Al Arifi and members of Floward’s board, and Al Hilal Club Investment Company CEO, Mr. Sultan A. Alsheikh.

The sponsorship agreement includes placing Floward’s logo on the players jerseys, and several collaborative marketing and promotional campaigns and events. Additionally, Floward will offer fans the chance to engage with their favourite players and many other surprises.

Floward CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said: “Partnering with Al Hilal Club, a leading football club in Asia is an outstanding step for Floward in its endeavor to expand strategic partnerships with the prominent entities in the Kingdom and the region in order to reach the largest possible segments of clients. This partnership is also an extension of Floward’s strategy to strengthen our relationships with the communities in which we operate, specifically the sports community. We are proud to sponsor a highly popular club with a rich history of achievements, which reflects Floward’s ambitions, and we are confident that this partnership will bring mutual benefits to both parties. I’d like to also announce that we will be revealing many more surprises for Al Hilal Club fans and Floward clients soon.

Al Hilal Club President, Mr. Fahad bin Nafil expressed his happiness at signing this partnership, which he considers a leap in the investments of Al Hilal Club, saying: “I congratulate Al Hilal fans for signing the partnership with Floward, one of the largest flowers and gifts companies. I would also like to thank Floward for their high level of professionalism and for choosing to become one of Al Hilal Club’s official sponsors. I would also like to thank all the previous administrations of the club that worked to increase the club’s income through the establishment of Al Hilal Club Investment Company, and to enhance the investment, marketing and operational aspects of the club, as these steps reflected the institutional work in Al Hilal Club since its establishment until today. And I wish both Al Hilal Club and Floward all the success this partnership could bring.” Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

