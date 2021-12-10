Yas Marina Circuit will play host to a historic season finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on Sunday

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: This weekend sees the return of the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend as Yas Marina Circuit opened its doors to the sell-out crowd for the beginning of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

With a once-in-a-generation finale of the 2021 Formula One season due to take place on the newly reconfigured track on Yas Island, fans can look forward to the historic showdown between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as the title rivals head to Abu Dhabi level on 369.5 points in the Driver’s World Championship standings in a winner-takes-all final race to conclude a remarkable battle in 2021.

Fans can take in all the action across the weekend, as practice sessions with the teams begin from Friday before qualifying starts on Saturday with the Abu Dhabi Hill open to fans for a full view of the new 5.28km track at the circuit. Sunday will play host to one of the biggest season finales in history, as sparks will fly with history being written as a champion is crowned in Abu Dhabi.

In an incredible entertainment extravaganza at the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, fans can look forward to the return of the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts, as the world’s biggest music stars will take to the stage for some unmissable live performances on Yas Island.

This year will see US R&B star Khalid, British rap star Stormzy and Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi headlining the iconic Yasalam Concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night respectively.

To close out the monumental F1 race day on 12th December, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legendary group, Foo Fighters taking to the stage on Sunday evening to bring a spectacular finish to what will be one of the biggest entertainment weekends the region has ever seen.

F1® fans will also be able to experience a range of entertainment and cuisine options at Yas Marina Circuit across the weekend, with the all-new appearance to the Pavilion restaurants and a number of activities available in the Oasis Entertainment Zones to families and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

