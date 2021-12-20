Dubai, UAE: EY MENA announces the addition of the team from Pinnacle Advisory and Consulting Services (PACS), a regional management consulting firm that is specialized in business transformation, strategy execution, and team enablement.

The 17 members from PACS team have recently joined the EY MENA Consulting practice and will be based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as they serve the region. They bring with them expertise in strategy execution, digital and business transformation, organization and human resources, and operations.

PACS founding members Elie Barnaba and Roger Kastoun will be joining the EY MENA partnership.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, says:

“The EY NextWave strategy and ambition is to deliver long-term value to clients, people, and society through innovation. The addition of this team from PACS into our consulting practice is not only a financial investment, but one in talent, knowledge, and niche capabilities that will help drive growth for EY and its stakeholders. We are proud to welcome the team from PACS to EY so that together we can continue to work towards our purpose of building a better working world through our Transformation Realized framework.”

The EY Transformation Realized framework is centered around three core drivers of business value: customer and employee centricity, technology at speed to meet client requirements and expectations, and innovation at scale.

Wasim Khan, EY MENA Consulting Leader, says:

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of our clients across all industries – changing both customer and employee expectations around their experiences. The nature of work is quickly evolving, and with that comes the demand to be more innovative, agile, and collaborative. At EY, we look at how we can support organizations through the deployment of technology and data to integrate functions and enable new business models seamlessly.”

“The addition of the team from PACS to the MENA Consulting practice is part of an internal workforce transformation that will allow us to expand EY offerings and fortify our capabilities in business transformation. By placing humans at the center of all that we do, leveraging technology, and enabling innovation, our clients will find themselves reframing their organizations to realize long-term value for people, business, and society as a whole.”

The combined industry experience of the PACS team members includes working with the public sector, family businesses and SMEs, education, financial services, and energy and utilities.

