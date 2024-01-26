Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Zero Summit - an international leader in sustainability discussions - has partnered with Formula E and Diriyah E-Prix race promoter CBX to host the Summit for the first time in Diriyah as the city prepares to host rounds two and three of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend.

The Zero Summit powered by Formula E’s thought leadership event programme, Change Accelerated Live and CBX took place at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter and bought together visionaries, experts, and industry leaders for a day of insightful panels, keynotes, and exclusive experiences.

Founded by Lucas Di Grassi, Carlos Pellicer, and Rodrigo Pedroso, The Zero Summit, has emerged as a beacon of sustainability dialogue, and Riyadh was the focal point for the first edition of 2024 ahead of events in São Paulo (March) and London (July), creating a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration.

Change. Accelerated. Live. is Formula E’s thought leadership programme, centred around innovation that brings together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more, Change. Accelerated. Live. is designed to open up and facilitate knowledge sharing between experts that dive into the strategies and decisión-making to accelerate technological developments seen across sport, business and society.

The event took place amidst the vibrancy of the Diriyah E-Prix, creating a unique synergy between sustainable discussions and cutting-edge electric car racing. The collaboration aims to leverage the momentum of Formula E to drive impactful conversations around sustainable practices and innovations.

The summit was structured around three compelling panels, each addressing crucial aspects of creating a path to a sustainable future:

New Energy Markets: Explored the challenges and strategies for seamlessly integrating renewable energy, with insights from experts Dr. Nabih Cherradi (CTO at Desert Technologies), Diego Casanello (partner at Vidavo ventures and a Board Member of the Lithium Argentina – LAAC) and Ahmed Radwan (ABB Lead Business Manager, MEA Region, Motion Business) Mobility Transition: A deep dive into the future of electric vehicles, policy initiatives, and international collaborations in sustainable mobility that featured industry leaders Alejandro Agag (Founder & Chariman, Formula E, Extreme E and E1), Andre Stein (International Mobility Expert (EVE air Mobility – Aviation + eVTOL) and Andre Lotterer (Formula E and WEC driver) Agribusiness and Sustainable Food Production: Provided insights into smart agriculture technologies and the role of companies like UPL and ORIGEO in shaping the future of the fertilizer industry with Bhupen Dubey (UPL), Roberto Marcon (ORIGEO) and Secretary General of the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation Romain Ciarlet

In addition, attendees including local businesses and students, were able to hear from Adwa Al Arifi (Ministry of Sport) about the importance of sustainability as well as Ian James, CEO of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, who explored sustainability in motorsports and corporate social responsibility.

Focus now turns to the on-track action as 22 drivers are set to race the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race cars ever built around the walls of the UNESCO world heritage site at night today (Friday 26) and tomorrow (Saturday 27 January).

Contact:

For press inquiries and further information, please contact zerosummit@cbx.mc.

Carla Corbet: cc@cbx.mc / +44 7944 077 440

About ZERO SUMMIT:

Zero Summit (ZS), founded by Lucas Di Grassi, Carlos Pellicer and Rodrigo Pedroso, is one of the largest sustainability Summit in LATAM. Zero Summit is an event aimed at connecting leaders to discuss a Zero Carbon future through thematic panels (ZERO CONFERENCES), an awards ceremony (ZERO AWARDS), and activations/experiences (ZERO EXPERIENCES).

As the first LATAM conference of its kind, it combines the largest exhibition of zero carbon technologies to date, a conference featuring sustainability pioneers & forward-thinkers and the "Zero Awards”, created to celebrate the most innovative projects and minds.

More than 56 exhibitors, around 180 speakers and over 9,500 visitors (on-site & online) took part in the Zero Summit (since 2020) to participate in the upcoming transformation of our society with progressive future thinking, networking, and knowledge transfer.

Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/zerosummit

@zerosummit

Linkedin:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zerosummit

@zerosummit

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@zero_summit/videos

About CBX:

CBX is a global sports promoter, events production house, commercial consultancy, sponsorship and marketing firm. Founded in 2007, the company has worked in a variety of sporting sectors including motorsport, tennis and darts, delivering more than 40 events and activations globally.

Working with a variety of international partners, CBX and its production agency Stamina are the names behind the FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix, Extreme E in Saudi Arabia, 2023 Bahrain Darts Masters plus the inaugural E1 Series which commences next year, putting the Middle East on the map as the number one destination for world-class sporting events.

For further information please visit https://www.cbx.mc/.