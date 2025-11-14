UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025–2026, which will be held from November 1, 2025 to March 22, 2026, in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Fund is supporting the participation of more than 14 outstanding Emirati projects, as part of its efforts to support small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) growth and empower Emirati entrepreneurs. The participation is a testament to KFED’s commitment to reinforcing the presence of national projects at prominent events, increasing networking opportunities with partners and buyers, and highlighting the quality of their Emirati-made high-quality products and services. Furthermore, the participation is also a key aspect of the Fund’s integrated empowerment ecosystem, which includes financial and non-financial support.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival serves as an ideal platform to showcase Emirati projects and introduce the products to new markets in a variety of sectors, including food and beverages, fashion, outdoor supplies, perfumes and incense, owing to the festival’s large public turnout.

H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Our participation in the Sheikh Zayed Festival is particularly significant, as it is one of the most prominent heritage events in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The festival seeks to preserve the UAE’s cultural heritage, uphold authentic values and traditions, and renew the pledge of loyalty to the noble principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

Her Excellency added: “At Khalifa Fund, we are proud to support the participation of a number of outstanding national projects in the festival, and to provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their products at this premier event. This initiative aligns with the Fund’s strategy to enhance the diversity of the national economy by assisting startups and small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in major local, regional, and international events thereby expanding their presence and establishing strong partnerships with potential partners, buyers, and importers.”

The list of Emirati projects participating in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, supported by Khalifa Fund, includes ‘Black Cafe,’ which specialises in desserts, light snacks, and specialty coffee for events and government departments; ‘Khairat - Honey and Natural Products,’ which offers premium organic products including coffee, honey, foodstuffs, mineral water, and spices and seasonings; ‘Capri Pizza,’ which specialises in its New York and traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta dishes, appetisers, side dishes, desserts, and fresh juices; and ‘CRMBZ,’ which offers high-quality dishes, salads, desserts, and beverages prepared in adherence to the highest health standards using natural ingredients. Among other participants are ‘Tekya and Hatab for Traditional Foods,’ which provides a unique experience for enjoying tea and traditional dishes with floor seating; and ‘Peru café’, which offers specialty coffee made from the highest quality of beans.

The participating list also includes ‘Khuyut Naya,’ which specialises in tailoring and sewing Arab women’s clothing and designing various styles of traditional and contemporary abayas; ‘Al Shawamekh for Travel Supplies,’ which offers a full range of equipment and supplies for travel and outdoor activities; ‘Deep Perfume Trading,’ which specialises in oud oil, natural oud, dkhoun, and Eastern and Western fragrances of premium quality; ‘Reeh AlKhazama for Perfumes and Fragrances,’ which specialises in manufacturing and trading incense and perfumes, including French and Arabic incense and scented oud; and ‘Banana Brothers,’ a factory specialising in drying, marinating and packaging meat, and providing catering services, mobile units, and kiosks.

Furthermore, participating projects include ‘Lolli and Pops Traders,’ which specialises in sweets and chocolates from around the world; ‘Ice Cream and Juice Station,’ a brand known for preparing ice cream made with natural ingredients in more than 267 flavours inspired by heritage; and ‘Grill Masters,’ which offers high-quality and professionally prepared recipes and signature dishes developed with local expertise and in adherence to international standards.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae