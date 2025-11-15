Manama, Bahrain - Cityscape Bahrain 2025 returns later this month with its most ambitious edition to date, bringing the Kingdom’s real estate community together for five days of investment activity, project showcases, and sector dialogue.

This year’s event, held under the theme ‘Elevate Your Lifestyle’, brings more than 60 leading exhibitors to Exhibition World Bahrain, attracting over 12,000 visitors ranging from investors and developers to homebuyers and regional decision-makers.

Cityscape Bahrain’s strong partner lineup reflects growing confidence in the Kingdom’s real estate market. BBK joins as Official Banking Partner, alongside Durrat Al Bahrain as Gold Sponsor, and Jotun as Networking Partner, underscoring the event’s growing role as a platform for investment and innovation.

Across the exhibition floor, visitors will experience a diverse showcase of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments from major players including including Bahrain Marina Development Company, Be Properties, Binaa Al Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq, Edamah, Hayan Island, Infracorp, Naseej, Reef Island, Orchid and many more. Their participation reflects the sector’s momentum ahead of 2026.

A new highlight this year is the Cityscape Lounge – a dedicated space designed for institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and senior developers to hold private meetings, evaluate opportunities, and build strategic partnerships in a focused setting.

Running in parallel, Cityscape Talks will convene more than 35 thought leaders from 25 to 28 November, delivering a forward-looking agenda on investment outlooks, urban development, and the evolving landscape of regional real estate. The topics in discussion will spotlight Bahrain’s position as a growing hub for real estate dialogue and cross-border collaboration, supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision for sustainable growth and economic diversification.

Visitors can register via Cityscape-Events.com/Bahrain. Registered attendees will also gain access to Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, creating a combined experience that brings real estate, luxury, and lifestyle together under one roof at Exhibition World Bahrain.