Dubai, UAE: The Knowledge Summit 2025 is set to mark a new decade of global impact, reinforcing its role as a pioneering global platform that convenes thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from around the globe to share visions for creating a sustainable knowledge economy. Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the two-day summit is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2025, under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities.’ The event continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for dialogue on the future of knowledge, transforming it into an economic and social asset that drives growth and innovation across all sectors.

Knowledge as a valuable asset of the 21st century

This year, the summit highlights knowledge as the most valuable resource of the modern era, outshining traditional assets like oil and gas. In the present economy, wealth is not simply defined by natural reserves but by assessing a nation’s or institution’s capability for innovation and knowledge creation. Amid this paradigm shift, the Summit emphasizes the substantial role of investing in people, education, and scientific research in building capital that drives both economic and social progress by leveraging digital solutions, high productivity, and disruptive business models.

Transforming knowledge into economic power

In its 10th edition, the Summit highlights the journey from ideas to implementation, where knowledge becomes dynamic economic systems that generate new growth opportunities. The insightful discussion sessions provide a global platform for visionaries, entrepreneurs, and policy-makers to share expertise and forge enduring strategic partnerships. Through its ‘Knowledge Markets’ concept, the event showcases how intellectual assets and specialized expertise can contribute towards sustainable development.

H.E. Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations, and Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States, UNDP, said: “The Arab region stands at a pivotal juncture. The challenge of productivity and competitiveness in our region is closely linked to knowledge levels. Without a clear vision for knowledge and establishing knowledge markets that align supply with demand as the base for socioeconomic renaissance, our region will continue to experience decades-long challenges of low productivity.”

Technology: The bridge to the future

The Summit explores the vast potential of advanced technologies in reshaping the global knowledge landscape by leveraging tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing. It demands robust ethical and legislative frameworks to ensure safe and equitable use of these technologies, protecting the rights of creators and narrowing the digital divide between nations.

Knowledge markets driving sustainable growth

The Summit offers a comprehensive vision for creating future-ready markets where knowledge exchange becomes a key catalyst for inclusive and sustainable growth. It guides the youth and entrepreneurs to translate ideas into real-world, productive ventures based on innovation and creativity, within ecosystems that foster the free flow of ideas and solutions. Additionally, the event highlights the significance of international collaboration and public-private partnerships in establishing integrated knowledge ecosystems that enhance the quality of life and embed innovation at the core of sustainable development.

Celebrating a decade of knowledge leadership

Commemorating a decade of global influence and inspiration, the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit features over 45 sessions, hosting around 130 speakers, including thought leaders, business pioneers, and development experts from over 100 countries. The agenda addresses key themes such as creating equitable knowledge markets, exploring the future of data-driven economies, and addressing challenges around intellectual property, education, scientific research, and innovation. It also highlights the potential of cutting-edge technological solutions in addressing pressing global challenges.

The event further strengthens Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge exchange and shaping sustainable future developments. In an era defined by rapid transformations, the Summit serves as a testament to the power of knowledge as a vital resource in the innovative economy, where investing in intellectual capital is the most efficient pathway towards building prosperous societies and creating more inclusive and sustainable economic models.