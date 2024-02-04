NBK holds a strategic presence in key financial and business hubs worldwide, enabling both corporations and individuals to connect on a global scale.

Since the 1980s, we have led the way in international expansion, facilitating the flow of capital and trade.

We consistently strive to broaden our financing services for prominent companies and top institutions around the world.

NBK provides innovative solutions to clients from Kuwait and the GCC in various European and international locations.

We live in the age of Big Data, a pivotal factor in the decision-making process.

Committing to ongoing learning and the enhancement of personal skills constitutes a valuable investment in oneself.

The “TAMAKAN" Program organized a panel discussion featuring Mr. Zaid Isam Al-Sager, General Manager - Deputy Head of International Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait. During this event, Mr. Al-Sager engaged with the participants, outlining the key milestones of his professional journey, and offering advice on how to forge a successful career path. He also participated in an open dialogue, sharing his banking experiences with the attendees.

This event signifies the fifth successive edition of the "TAMAKAN" Program, aimed at training young Kuwaiti graduates. Continuing for its fifth year in a row, the program receives sponsorship and strategic support from National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), with organization by Creative Confidence.

The Professional Journey of Zaid Al-Sager

At the start of his speech, Zaid Al-Sager began by stating, "I pursued finance and earned my degree from Bentley University in Boston, USA. Following my graduation, I joined NBK Capital in 2005. At that time, it was a newly established company with a modest workforce. Over the years, it has grown to become a leading firm in asset management and investment operations within the region. Today, it operates under a new brand, NBK Wealth, offering extensive wealth management services."

Al-Sager continued: “During the 14 years I dedicated to the company, I was able to develop a diversity of technical and financial skills, starting as a junior analyst and progressing to become the head of the Debt Capital Markets unit within the Investment Banking Department, before eventually transitioning to NBK”.

He elaborated that his tenure at NBK Capital endowed him with comprehensive expertise in corporate finance, fixed income, and capital markets. He highlighted his established history of successfully managing both conventional and Islamic debt securities transactions, alongside public offerings, and private placements for a diverse portfolio of local, regional, and multinational clients.

Al-Sager also emphasized to the young audience that mentorship plays a crucial and essential role at the start of one's professional journey. He pointed out that this stage often presents significant challenges for many young individuals. Overcoming these hurdles, he advised, requires persistent inquiry, research, and learning. He encouraged the youth to actively engage with numbers and data, analyzing them to refine their skills and expand their knowledge base. Al-Sager highlighted the importance of utilizing databases and information, noting that they significantly facilitate making informed decisions especially in challenging situations and when making strategic decisions.

"After accumulating experience at NBK Capital for 14 years, I felt a strong urge to seek out a new challenge. I realized that overseeing NBK’s international branches offered the kind of dynamism that matched my passion and ambition. Consequently, I decided to transition to managing NBK’s International Banking Group. I climbed the corporate ladder, and today, I have reached the position of Deputy Head of International Banking Group.

Inspiring Career Path

Al-Sager imparted wisdom to the newly graduated youth, drawing from his own career path. He emphasized that securing a job position or a promotion and achieving a certain rank is merely the beginning. He stressed the importance of continual development to handle the responsibilities and workload that each level entails. Each job grade, he noted, comes with its own set of duties and challenges, urging the youth to always be prepared and equipped with the requisite skills and experience to fulfill their roles effectively and sustainably.

He encouraged “TAMAKAN” Program participants on the importance of self-improvement, stating: "The best investment you can make is in yourself, through honing your skills, engaging in ongoing learning, and acquiring experience by continuously asking questions and drawing from the expertise and experiences of those around you."

"Do not fear making mistakes and asking questions, as they are one of the learning paths, particularly at the start of your professional journey. Always exercise patience and don't expect to or focus on simply climbing the career ladder without putting in the effort that qualifies you for that advancement. With each step upward in your job level, the responsibilities increase. Therefore, it's essential that you are prepared to shoulder those responsibilities and possess the capability to tackle work challenges and solve problems," he advised.

International Banking Group

In response to a participant's inquiry regarding the operations of the bank's international branches, Al-Sager explained, "The bank's primary focus is on financing projects carried out by institutions, governments, and international companies across various markets."

“NBK provides a diverse array of services and products, including capital markets, short and medium-term loans, corporate financing, trade financing and letter of credits, as well as commercial real estate financing, mortgage and real estate services on an international scale,"

Al-Sager added.

NBK additionally offers real estate financing services that assist customers in purchasing and selling residential and commercial properties across various locations, including the UAE, the UK, USA, and France. The bank additionally facilitates connections for its clients with top professional advisors such as lawyers, real estate appraisers, and accountants. Furthermore, it provides guidance on real estate financing deals and collaborates with international companies specializing in real estate management located in the UK, France, and the USA.

In response to another inquiry regarding employment at IBG, Al-Sager stated, "NBK is consistently committed to recruiting young skilled national talents, and endeavors to nurture them with the latest programs that align with the most recent global standards."

Forging the Future: A Proactive Vision for Excellence

Al-Sager highlighted the significance of international branches to the operations of NBK Group, stating, "Historically, banks in Kuwait concentrated on the local market and the expansion of domestic branches. However, shifts in the geopolitical landscape of Kuwait and the surrounding region, coupled with the saturation of the local market, have precipitated a pressing need for income diversification and the generation of new, geographically diversified revenue streams. This led to our strategic expansion and the development of our business activities beyond Kuwait's borders. As a result, we have achieved a regional and international presence, now spanning the MENA region, Europe, America, and Asia."

"NBK has consistently embraced a forward-thinking approach towards international expansion, evidenced by our international branches, some of which have been operational for over 40 years. We offer our services in some of the world's most prominent cities and financial hubs, including New York, Paris, London, China, and Singapore," Al-Sager added.

“Initially, our overseas branches offered basic services, reflecting our primary focus on Kuwait as the central hub of our business operations. However, as time progressed and our ambition for regional and international growth intensified, we have evolved to deliver cutting-edge banking services and sophisticated investment solutions tailored to our customers' demands. NBK - France serves as a pivotal center through which we extend our services to a broad clientele across Europe, including Germany, Italy, and Spain, among others. This includes catering to clients from Kuwait and the GCC who conduct business across various European capitals as well as top-tier European clientele and corporations,” Al-Sager explained.

“We remain committed to actively engaging and broadening our financing operations with major corporations and leading institutions on a global scale,” Al-Sager confirmed.

"Five years ago, the assets of our international branches accounted for 27% of the Group’s total assets. This figure has since increased to approximately 40%. Looking ahead, we aim to further elevate the proportion of our foreign branches' assets relative to the Group's total assets over the next five years," Al-Sager stated.

Al-Sager concluded by emphasizing that NBK is tirelessly striving to maintain its leading position in the local market while developing its regional presence through an overseas expansion strategy. This approach aims to diversify income sources, accelerate growth, and generate maximum added value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.