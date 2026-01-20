CareCircle, developer of an AI-powered assistant that streamlines nursing workflows with real-time documentation, wins Y4S Out-of-Labs competition

Youth-led innovation takes center stage at ADSW as Out-of-Labs showcases breakthrough solutions that address real-world challenges

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), Masdar’s global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, has announced the winners of its Out-of-Labs pitch competition at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

This year’s winning team was CareCircle, who developed an AI-powered assistant that streamlines nursing workflows with real-time documentation, task management, and automated shift reports.

Al Fali, who created a smart irrigation system to optimize water use through real-time monitoring, leak detection, and irrigation control, came second, with AgriLink, developer of a digital trust and financing platform for smallholder farmers to access credit through verifiable community-backed data, placing third.

Out-of-Labs, Y4S’s innovation platform, is designed to bring young innovators, university researchers, and startups together to showcase AI-enabled solutions addressing real-world challenges spanning technology and sustainability. The program’s scope includes ideation and validation, prototyping and design, and business model development, ending with a project showcase and live pitch at the Y4S Forum and Hub at ADSW.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, commented: “Out-of-Labs brings youth-driven solutions to the forefront, showcasing ideas designed to create real change for communities across the world. The level of creativity on display from this year’s participants was outstanding and congratulations to the winners, CareCircle, for their innovative health-tech solution.”

The other finalists were:

AS42: A sustainable data center cooling solution using PCM–algae technology to significantly reduce energy use and emissions.

⁠HSG: A water-efficient hydroponic system with gravity simulation to support sustainable farming in arid environments and space research.

⁠Makina AI: A predictive maintenance platform that translates complex machine data into actionable insights to reduce downtime in manufacturing.

⁠⁠ReteIntel: An AI-driven smart building platform that optimizes HVAC performance, predicts maintenance, and improves energy efficiency.

Hosted by Masdar and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as Principal Partner, the Y4S Forum is designed to inspire, empower, and prepare young people to lead with purpose and innovation, with a program that positions the next generation at the heart of sustainable growth.

Youth 4 Sustainability is a long-term leadership and talent platform. Since its inception in 2018, Y4S has engaged 46,800+ young people. More than 880 members have graduated from over 30 nationalities, including 120 graduates in 2025 alone.

To learn more about Youth 4 Sustainability visit www.Y4S.ae.

