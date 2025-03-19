Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Yousif bin Saeed Lootah hosted a distinguished gathering of high-ranking government officials, business leaders, academics, and media representatives to discuss key topics related to sustainability, the circular economy, and renewable energy. The Ramadan Majlis was held on March 17 2025 at Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah’s Residence in Dubai.

The Majlis featured the participation of H.E. Eng. Saif Ghubash, Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat); Eng. Amal Al Ali, Director of Petroleum and Gas Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Safa Bani Rashid, Head of Sustainability at Dubai Municipality; Eng. Saeed Amiri and Eng. Faisal Al Qahtani from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); and Eng. Ahmed Zangerli and Eng. Kim Benfield from RAK Gas. The discussions focused on the latest advancements and initiatives in these fields, with a strong emphasis on innovative solutions that contribute to climate neutrality and reinforce the UAE’s circular economy.

A key highlight of the gathering was the Lootah Biofuels UCO collection Initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The initiative aims to collect and recycle used cooking oils (UCO), transforming them into sustainable biofuels. Discussions underscored the initiative’s importance in advancing the shift toward clean energy and mitigating the environmental impact of improperly discarded cooking oils, which can damage sewage systems and the environment.

As a part of the initiative, designated collection containers will be installed across the UAE to facilitate the collection of used cooking oils, which are then transported to specialized processing facilities and converted into clean and sustainable biofuels. This process not only helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhances energy efficiency but also enables safer disposal of UCO, which usually causes blockages and contamination of sewerages and soil.

Additionally, attendees explored the role of the smart application launched by Lootah Biofuels, which enables individuals and families to request oil collection services directly from their homes. The app also incentivizes participation by offering financial rewards credited to users' digital wallets.

During the session, Yousifbin Saeed Lootah emphasized that the Ramadan Majlis provides a platform for open dialogue on the future of sustainability in the UAE. He stated that the circular economy is no longer a choice but a necessity to ensure a more sustainable future for upcoming generations. Lootah also noted the increasing awareness and engagement in renewable energy and recycling initiatives, expressing optimism about public-private partnerships that will drive these efforts forward.

H.E. Eng. Saif Ghubash highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainability through strategic policies and regulations. He reaffirmed the government’s role in simplifying procedures, facilitating services, and supporting the private sector in implementing national sustainability strategies. He also praised the Ramadan Majlis for fostering constructive discussions that align with the "Year of the Community" initiative and drive progress toward clean and sustainable energy.

Regarding the Lootah Biofuels Initiative, H.E. Ghubash stressed that it reflects the UAE’s dedication to accelerating the transition to clean energy. He confirmed that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure strongly supports such initiatives, which blend innovation with community engagement to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), described the private sector as the primary driver of the UAE’s national sustainability strategy. He emphasized that public-private partnerships are key to the UAE’s global leadership in sustainability and that raising awareness and encouraging community participation are fundamental to building a circular economy and achieving clean energy goals.

The National Biofuel Policy plays a vital role in diversifying energy sources and providing sustainable fuel alternatives. Studies indicate that switching entirely to biodiesel can reduce the carbon footprint of diesel-powered vehicles by 75%.

As part of its expansion strategy, Lootah Biofuels recently launched its smart application (Lootah Biofuels App) on Android and iOS. This app encourages individuals, businesses, and institutions in the UAE to contribute to recycling used cooking oils into clean energy instead of improper disposal, which poses environmental and public health risks.

The bilingual application, available in Arabic and English, allows users to request oil collection services directly from their homes, receive financial incentives credited to their digital wallet, and use a built-in calculator to track the amount of oil they have contributed, fostering environmental awareness.

The Majlis concluded with a Ramadan Suhoor banquet, offering guests the opportunity to exchange ideas and explore collaborative efforts that support sustainability and the circular economy in the UAE.

About Lootah Biofuels

Lootah Biofuels aims to increase the recycling rate of used cooking oils in the UAE to over 80% in the coming years, compared to the current rate of less than 50%. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has expanded its supplier network, partnering with numerous businesses in the hospitality and restaurant sectors. The top 10 partners alone contribute more than 300,000 liters of used cooking oil per month.

