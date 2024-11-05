Dubai, UAE – YaLLa Esports, the leading esports media company and tournament organizer in MENA, announces an exciting expansion for YaLLa Compass with a series of top-tier tournaments across 2025 and 2026. Following the successful inaugural event in the UAE in 2024, the 2025 season will feature two flagship tournaments: Qatar in Q2 and UAE in Q4.

In 2026, YaLLa Compass will return to Qatar (Q1) and UAE (Q4), with an additional global destination set to debut in Q2/3, further extending reach and engagement across the esports landscape. This multi-city tournament expansion solidifies the Middle East’s growing influence in competitive esports, positioning MENA as a leading global destination for the gaming community.

The expanded YaLLa Compass series will feature five LAN events scheduled between 2025 and 2026:

2025: Two LAN tournaments with a combined $1.5M USD prize pool.

2026: Three events across Qatar, UAE, and an upcoming location.

With an ambitious $12.5M USD investment committed over the next two years, YaLLa Esports is accelerating the growth of MENA’s esports ecosystem. This funding will drive not only the expansion but will also focus on creating innovations within the industry and elevating player and fan experiences.

“It’s an extraordinary time for esports in the MENA region,” said Klaus Kajetski, CEO of YaLLa Esports. “With the expanded YaLLa Compass circuit, we’re not only growing our presence but also creating new experiences that set a global standard for fan engagement, innovation, and player development. This expansion reflects our vision to make the Middle East a vibrant hub for esports, where players and fans alike come together to celebrate the future of competitive gaming.”

The YaLLa Compass series extends beyond competition, delivering a full experience for players, fans, and industry leaders. Following the success of YaLLa’s 2024 hackathon, which attracted over 180 developers, the upcoming seasons seasons will see new tech-driven initiatives aimed at fostering gaming innovation.

YaLLa Esports also hosted an invite-only, closed-door leadership event earlier this year, bringing together top industry figures to explore partnership opportunities and solidify connections within MENA’s esports sector. The 2025 and 2026 seasons will continue to strengthen these business connections, building further upon providing a space for influential conversations about esports' role in the region.

In addition, YaLLa Compass will debut a Superfan Concept in 2025, where each team’s top fan will be awarded an all-expenses-paid trip, including flights, accommodation, and VIP access. This initiative underscores YaLLa’s commitment to providing fans with unforgettable experiences and establishing the region as a must-visit destination for esports enthusiasts.

With a commitment to fostering an ecosystem that empowers talent, embraces innovation, and expands MENA’s esports reach globally, YaLLa Esports views the expanded YaLLa Compass series as a foundational step toward building a legacy that will impact generations of gamers.

Further announcements about YaLLa Compass 2026, including the third location, event dates, and partnerships, will be released in the coming months.

For media inquiries, please contact: yallaesportspr@wearetheromans.com

About YaLLa Esports

Established in 2016 by a collective of passionate gamers, YaLLa Esports is the leading esports media company and tournament organizer in the United Arab Emirates. Dedicated to building an innovative esports ecosystem, YaLLa fosters inclusivity and equal opportunities for athletes and teams at all levels of competition. As a homegrown leader in the MENA region, YaLLa empowers regional talent while making its mark globally through trailblazing initiatives and immersive esports experiences.

With its flagship initiative, the YaLLa Compass Circuit, the organization has earned global recognition, positioning itself as a driving force in the region’s rapidly growing esports scene. Committed to pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming, YaLLa continues to create thrilling opportunities for players, fans, and partners alike.

For more information, visit www.yallaesports.com

LinkedIn: YaLLa Esports LinkedIn

Instagram: YaLLa Esports Instagram

X (formerly Twitter): YaLLa Esports X

About YaLLa Compass

Launched in 2023, the YaLLa Compass Circuit is an elite esports competition originating from the Middle East, created to showcase regional talent on the global stage. In its first season, the circuit achieved remarkable success, drawing 50 million views, 5 million watch hours, and 30 broadcasts in 15 languages. By bridging local and global esports communities, YaLLa Compass is reshaping the competitive gaming landscape, offering players and teams a unique platform to compete internationally.

For more information, visit www.yallacompass.com

Instagram: YaLLa Compass Instagram

X (formerly Twitter): YaLLa Compass X

TikTok: YaLLa Compass TikTok

Instagram Arabia: YaLLa Compass Arabia

TikTok Arabia: YaLLa Compass Arabia TikTok