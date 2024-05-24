Abu Dhabi-UAE: 3,000 of the world's brightest minds, technology trailblazers, Nobel laureates, industry leaders, CEOs, ministers, scientists, and internationally renowned thinkers will gather on November 20 to 22 at ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi for the grand premiere of XPANSE hosted by ADQ.

From the creators of the acclaimed PUZZLE X Barcelona in partnership with Capital Events, ADNEC Group, XPANSE unveils a groundbreaking convening model integrating 3 key elements: world-class thought leadership forum & speakers, a visionary immersive experiential agenda presented in a sparkling, three-dimensional mélange of colors, textures and multimedia creations; and lastly a 365-day ecosystem building engine for activation of innovations, global partnerships and investments in exponential tech and deep science.

The exclusive, high-level forum will be the preeminent gathering for global decision-makers to explore and shape the new horizons of exponential technologies and discuss the impact on the future of cities, citizens, industries, and societies. The core technologies at XPANSE 2024 will span synthetic bio-intelligence, exotic and neuromorphic computing, carbon capture, quantum AI and cryptography, fusion energy, 2D and next-gen materials, xenobots, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Future G, brain-machine interfaces and genomics.

Brought to the region by MATTER --the global technology think tank of 30 country chapters and creators of PUZZLE X-- XPANSE is a strategic initiative in partnership with Capital Events, a leading event organizer and part of ADNEC Group, and hosted by ADQ, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company. Leveraging Abu Dhabi's sophisticated advanced technology infrastructure, XPANSE is strategically tasked with creating interdisciplinary growth and business opportunities across the spectrum of exponential technologies for the region and globally.

Speaking on XPANSE 2024 and its wider impact, Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General of MATTER, said: “XPANSE is not an event. It is a bold mission to co-create in the age of exponential technologies. By bringing together the world's most brilliant minds and decision-makers, we're laying the foundation towards the expanse of human knowledge and progress.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Hosting this groundbreaking convening model reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy of attracting and holding major global gatherings that cover a broad spectrum of business transformation, future shaping, and knowledge based sectors. These targeted sectors are strongly contributing to strengthening the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as both an incubator for creativity and innovation and a capital for the region's business tourism industry."

He further pointed out that the ADNEC Group will work with a wide range of partners to ensure that this prestigious event would be a success and staged in such a way that befits the reputation and standing of the Emirate at the regional and international levels. Mr. Al Dhaheri looked forward to offering a warm welcome to all participants arriving from the five continents of the world.

Hamad Abdulla Al Hammadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “Our collaboration with XPANSE advances Abu Dhabi's innovation journey. Together, we will support the development of valuable ideas and solutions, fostering a knowledge-driven economy with lasting benefits for our key sectors”.

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events noted: We are delighted to be partnering with Matter to bring another ground-breaking and world-class collaborative forum to the region. In an era where technological advancements are rapidly reshaping our world, understanding, and showcasing these innovations are crucial to help harness these changes for the betterment of an ever-evolving society. We are committed to placing Abu Dhabi at the heart of global innovation and attendees will experience first-hand the most advanced cutting-edge technology, and forward-thinking solutions from the world’s leading minds whilst providing a platform for the transformative future of exponential technology. We are excited to support bringing Xpanse to life this November and to help forge a future defined by innovation and technological growth.

To galvanize the attention of the region’s most high-profile players and build intrigue and excitement around XPANSE 2024, the exclusive experience will be introduced via a pre-launch by-invitation-only event on June 10 with the participation of over 100 prominent UAE decision-makers and thought leaders. The esteemed guests will play an instrumental role in XPANSE and transforming the exponential technology ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.

For more information on XPANSE, please visit https://www.xpanse.world/