HRH Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud joined the transformative event stating: “We have laid the foundations for cooperation with WTA towards a healthier, more active future both on and off the court”

The event concluded a week of WTA Foundation efforts driving greater high-impact solutions for women’s health around the world

Ahead of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF championship match, WTA Legends Marion Bartoli, Martina Hingis, and Daniela Hantuchová called for greater resources, visibility, and funding so every woman and girl have the right to good healthcare and nutrition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Leading into the final match of the inaugural WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, the WTA’s philanthropic arm, the WTA Foundation, concluded a week of resounding community impact in Saudi Arabia, both on and off the court. Central to the effort was hosting Championing Women’s Health Together, an educational event attended by Her Royal Highness Ambassador Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud and WTA Legends Marion Bartoli, Daniela Hantuchova, and Martina Hingis. From shaping a bold new vision for women and girls in Saudi Arabia to addressing global health priorities such as maternal and child malnutrition, the event was supported by several regional and global partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Sport, Saudi Tennis Federation, and WTA’s title partner Hologic.

Championing Women’s Health Together is one of five major development engagements to take place this year since the WTA Foundation launched its Women Change the Game campaign in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this past International Women’s Day. Uniting the power of women’s tennis and philanthropy to elevate women’s health as a global priority, the event brought together leaders from the tennis, government, healthcare, and sports development sectors. The gathering served as a platform to address critical women's health challenges faced worldwide and celebrate the broader legacy women’s tennis will leave in Saudi Arabia.

Expert panels discussed a variety of issues including the role of preventative women's health, the lifelong health benefits of sports for women and girls, the global state of women's health and maternal nutrition, and the goals of the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund. The fund launched with a $1.5 million donation from Hologic, and focuses on providing prenatal vitamins to at least one million women in low- and middle-income countries in its first year. The resources will be directed to the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund, a global initiative aimed at ending malnutrition.

The power of prenatal vitamins for women and children in low- and middle-income settings is astounding. When women take prenatal vitamins, it dramatically reduces the risk of stillbirth, infant mortality, and babies being born small and vulnerable, and improves women’s health.

Former Wimbledon champion and WTA Foundation Game Changer, Marion Bartoli, highlighted global advancements in women's healthcare while acknowledging persistent challenges. "Healthy women are indeed the cornerstone of healthy families, vibrant communities, and prosperous economies—from right here in Saudi Arabia to every corner of the globe," she said.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud emphasized the tournament's lasting impact, inspiring women and girls through tennis and promoting healthier lifestyles. "The legacy of the WTA Finals Riyadh will resonate for years to come, extending beyond the remarkable athleticism shown by the world's top female tennis players this week," she stated. "By hosting the WTA Finals, we aimed to inspire women and girls across Saudi Arabia and beyond to embrace tennis not only as a sport, but as a powerful tool for empowerment and community building. Through initiatives like 'Championing Women’s Health Together' and our collaborative efforts with the WTA Foundation and the Saudi Tennis Federation to integrate tennis into schools and communities, we have laid the foundations for cooperation with WTA towards a healthier, more active future both on and off the court."

Dr. Khaled Alabdulkareem, Assistant Deputy Minister for Primary Healthcare, Ministry of Health, added, "The relationship between sports and healthcare is intrinsic, as an active society is a healthy one. The WTA Finals aligns with our national Vision 2030 ambitions to inspire a healthier, more physically active society. The legacy of the WTA Finals, by inspiring more into tennis, along with today's discussions highlighting women's healthcare, are part of achieving our goals."

Ann Austin, Executive Director of the WTA Foundation, reiterated the organization's dedication to community development, stating, "The WTA is about changing lives through tennis with its partners around the world, and when we show the world how healthy we can be, we empower an entire generation of young female champions."

“Across the world, women are changing the game in their homes, workplaces, and communities every day,” said Dr. Alaa Murabit, Director, Program Advocacy and Communications and Policy, Health, at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “While they lead this work, it’s essential to make their health and wellbeing a priority. Investing in women as game-changers requires ensuring women everywhere have access to proven health and nutrition solutions, which is what Women Change the Game is all about.”

For more information on the WTA Foundation, please visit https://wta.foundation/

For more information on the Women Change the Game campaign, please visit womenchangethegame.com

