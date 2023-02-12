Sharjah: The 7th annual International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ currently underway in Expo Center Sharjah features a dedicated trade show space where the world’s leading brands, manufacturers and as well as distributors of photography and film-making equipment are showcasing the latest innovations in post-production and post-processing hardware as well as new softwares under one roof.

The trade show is designed to build brand awareness for participating companies on the products and services they offer, announce and demonstrate the latest products in the industry and serve as a chance to reach thousands of buyers in the UAE. The trade show also provides a platform for a meaningful educational programme, where students can learn, and professionals can network and build strategic connections with leading photographers and exhibitors from around the world.

Alongside big names like Leica, Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm, several brands like Hot Cold Studio and Action Films, Analog the Room have made a debut at the 2023 edition of the festival to leverage Xposure’s powerful outreach across local and regional target markets.

The seven-day exhibition presents a unique opportunity to attend hands-on presentations by these leading camera manufacturers and suppliers as well as networking opportunities for industry professionals.

Moreover, visitors can avail discounts and make the most of promotions that are exclusively available at Xposure 2023. All products and systems are on full display and will be demonstrated by experts upon request.

The festival will run until February 15, at Expo Centre Sharjah. To register for free visit https://xposure.ae/.

