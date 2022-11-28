The international conference, broadcast online on Thursday, December 1, gathers together more than 30 academics, educators, representatives of the business community, and culture and art spheres from 20 countries: India, China, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Oman, Armenia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and a number of Latin American and African states.

The annual conference is being held for the third time, taking place this year in the magnificent Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia’s fifth largest city and one of the country’s richest cultural centers, home to many major international fairs and exhibitions. The theme of this year’s conference is Education X: Catalyst of the Future.

During the conference, international experts in the field of education and training will discuss existing effective models and principles of education and lay the foundation for a fair and secure future for the development of the next generations. The winners of an international competition for innovative projects in the field of education will be selected and announced during GIC 2022, and participants of the international youth project Impact Team 2050 will convene for a meeting.

Among the key speakers will be H.E. Dr. Abdullatif AlShamsi, Former President & CEO at the UAE Higher Colleges of Technology; Francisca Nneka Okeke, First female Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University of Nigeria; Baratang Miya, CEO of GirlHYPE (South Africa); Rafaella de Bona Gonçalves, winner of the 2022 Young Inventors Prize (Brazil); Hilal Al Jadidi, Chief Human Capital Officer at the Oman Tourism Development Company; Zhao Zhongyuan, Director of the China-SCO Technology Transfer Center; Princess Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear; Dr. Bitasta Das, an instructor of Humanities Undergraduate Program at the Indian Institute of Science; Arpi Karapetyan, Chairman of Armenian HR Association, and others.

Last year GIC 2021 was focused on partnerships between countries and corporations that worked towards the goals of sustainable development. The online broadcast of the conference was watched by 750 thousand viewers, the total coverage exceeding 30 million people.

Online broadcast of this year’s conference will be available on the web-site on December 1, starting at 11:00 am UTC + 3.

-Ends-

For media queries please contact pr@impactconference.global

To learn more, please visit Global Impact Conference 2022