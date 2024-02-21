Key dignitaries and high-profile guests attend premiere screening in Doha

Film to be screened for the Qatari community this week across several venues

Doha, Qatar: The world premiere of ‘Ode to Our Land’, Qatar’s first ever documentary about the vision of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in establishing a modern nation dedicated to the prosperity of all its people, elicited a standing ovation and overwhelming response from the audience in Doha on Monday.

Doha Film Institute organized the special screening in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson, Doha Film Institute and Qatar Museums, and other invited guests.

The screening was attended by key dignitaries and high-profile guests featured in the film including H.E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya, H.E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, H.E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, H.E Yousef Hussein Kamal Al Emadi, H.E Dr. Ibrahim Ibrahim , H.E Dr. Hajar Ahmad Hajar Al Binali, among others.

Ode to Our Land is a heartfelt and compelling testimony to the Father Amir’s foresight, commitment and inspiring action that built a modern nation dedicated to the prosperity of all its people and the betterment of the Arab world. The feature documentary celebrates Qatar's exciting and ever-evolving film ecosystem.

A poetic ode and cinematic essay, directed by young Qatari talents Amal Al Muftah and Rawda Al-Thani, the film is produced by the Doha Film Institute for the National Museum of Qatar and chronicles the nation’s transformational growth under the leadership of the Father Amir. It presents pivotal moments of the country’s past by drawing on the life and times of the Father Emir and offers the world an authentic representation of Qatar’s rich history, tradition, and culture.

Doha Film Institute is organizing free public screenings for the community from the 21st to 23rd February at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium and from 24th to 26th February at Vox Cinemas Doha Oasis.