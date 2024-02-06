Riyadh, KSA:- Milanion, through its UAE entity have been selected by JODDB, an organisation established by a royal decree in 1999, as an independent military/civilian organisation for an Electric Propulsion Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) conversion. Post-delivery of the initial USV conversion, the intent of the partnership is marked by a significant drive to further develop capabilities for USV conversions.

The agreement was signed at the World Defence Show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Brig Gen. Eng. Ayman Al Batran, JODDB CEO and Mitesh Purohit, Vice President of Sales, at Milanion technologies.

Mitesh Purohit, said “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with JODDB in the areas of autonomous technologies and platforms”. He added, “Deployment of USVs can significantly enhance mission efficiency and personnel safety. Incorporating USVs into operations can significantly improve detection rates of illegal activities, reduce response times, and enhance overall surveillance capabilities”.

Ongoing conflicts and threats in parts of the world has influenced the demand for USVs with the global market for unmanned surface vessels (USVs) witnessing substantial growth, driven by technological advancements and diverse applications. The market is expected to grow from USD 2.13 billion in 2023 to USD 2.89 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

“On the bases of JODDB’s role to be part of developing the capabilities of the Jordanian defence industry and satisfy the requirements of the Jordan Armed Forces with cutting-edge autonomous capabilities and continuous research of best solutions in the defence industry, we welcome this important partnership with Milanion to deepen our cooperation in further developing our capabilities. This agreement signifies a considerable step forward between both organisations, in enhancing cooperation for defence industry projects in Jordan”, said Eng. Rateb A. Abu Al Ragheb, Head of Sales & Business Strategy Department, at JODDB.

About Milanion

Milanion is an integrated technology company that supports the challenges of the modern battlefield, with in-demand, in-service and battle-ready products for the tri-service defence and security sectors. The company develops, manufactures, and brings to market, advanced systems engineered to provide highly mobile, automated solutions, designed to support multi-mission capabilities through manned, autonomous, or remote operation. Equipped with intelligent communication and control systems for land, maritime and air use our product portfolio boasts sophisticated, modular ‘plug and play’ systems designed to provide platform agnostic solutions that are affordable, simple to operate, provide interoperability with a range of systems and easily configured to mission requirement.

About JODDB

Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) was established by a royal decree in 1999, as an independent military/civilian organization affiliated with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF). The establishment of the Bureau was one of His Majesty's Abdullah II, top priorities upon the assumption of his constitutional powers, with the aim of becoming the Arab defence nucleus in the region. JODDB distinguishes itself in the MENA region through dedication to applying excellence in design and development, test and evaluation, technology incubation and providing a broad range of products, services and capabilities in various fields, including Land systems, Weapons, Ammunition, Electronics, Electro-optics, Troops gear, Disruptive future technology (AI, VR, Cyber Security, 3D Printing) projects, Ballistics Testing and Training.

