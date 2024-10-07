Al-Ablani: We seek to contribute to the development of national professionals who will add value to the Kuwaiti economy

Underscoring its leading role in supporting educational initiatives to upskill the Kuwaiti youth and open future horizons for them to be active players in society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized a workshop titled “Tech Majors” for Kuwait University students majored in IT and Data Science within “NBKConnect” program.

These workshops that run for 7 days from October 2nd to 9th, aim to increase participants’ awareness about the required majors in the banking sector, especially with the rapid digital advancement and the banking industry’s reliance on cutting-edge technologies and AI.

The first workshop was held at the Faculty of Science for students with a passion for technology and digitization. It will enable students to identify the necessary skills that need to be developed to increase their opportunities in the labor market, by providing them with detailed information about jobs requirements in the banking sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Head of Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “This workshop aims to familiarize students with technology uses in banking, including digital banking systems, AI, Big Data, IT Security, Robotics, Programming, and Cybersecurity, as these majors are the future of the financial services industry, making them essential for students seeking to build a thriving career.”

Al-Ablani explained that such initiatives reflect NBK’s vision and keenness to keep pace with the rapidly changing requirements of the digital era, as well as its awareness of the crucial importance of developing and nurturing highly skilled talents in areas like information systems, data, computer science, and cybersecurity. “Kuwait has a talented and promising generation with professional skills and abilities in technology and digitization,” he noted.

“This workshop is a valuable opportunity for students to engage in effective discussions with industry experts, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of the nature of work in financial institutions,” he emphasized.

“We are always keen to attract, train and upskill high-caliber national talent, and qualify them to join the banking sector. We are also dedicated building outstanding cadres who can take on leadership roles in the future and add value to NBK, the banking sector and the Kuwaiti economy in general,” he added.

NBK seeks to prepare a generation of national cadres who can contribute to the development of the Kuwaiti economy and providing innovative solutions in the banking industry, as such workshops represent an important step towards motivating students to explore their career options and providing them with the knowledge and skills tools needed to face the challenges of the labor market in the future.

NBK is committed to attracting, training and upskilling high-caliber national talent and qualifying them to join the banking sector, in line with New Kuwait Vision 2035 which aims to promote Kuwaitization in the private sector. In addition, the bank has highest employee recruitment and retention rates, and the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates.