Dubai, UAE: Kick off the last month of the year on a high note with a packed schedule for the long weekend. Shopping precincts across Dubai, from landmark destinations to community centres alike, are getting in the celebratory spirit for the 51st UAE National Day with fireworks, cultural showcases, storytellers, buskers and a whole lot more.

Get the full lowdown here:

Bluewaters

Fireworks will light up the sky over Bluewaters on 2 December at 8pm, but there’s quite a lot on the island’s entertainment menu leading up to it. Emirati folk tunes will resound through the open avenues, while henna artists and local artisans keep alive traditions of the UAE’s forefathers.

2-3 December 4-10pm Ayala, Al Harbia and Lewa bands Henna Falconry Handiworks 8pm Fireworks

The Walk, JBR

The 1.7km promenade at The Walk, JBR is gearing up for a dynamic display of fireworks and live entertainment. Henna, handicrafts and falconry await alongside live folk bands for a cultural touch.

2-3 December 4-10pm Ayala, Al Harbia and Lewa bands Henna Falconry Handiworks 8pm Fireworks

The Outlet Village

This long weekend, catch up on your holiday shopping to the sound of traditional Ayala and Al Harbia bands along with exclusive shopping deals on world-famous brands.

2-3 December 4-10pm Ayala, Al Harbia and Lewa bands

Al Seef

There are few better places to immerse yourself in the UAE’s distant past than at Al Seef. Echoing in the architecture and ambience of the nation’s rich history, this Creek side destination is pulling out all the stops with Arabian hospitality, live shows and – of course – fireworks on 2 December.

2-4 December 4-10pm Al Harbia & Ayala bands Hospitality tent with Arabic coffee and dates Henna Falconry Kids workshops and stage show Roaming entertainment 2 December 7-9pm Parade 8-10pm Fireworks

Boxpark

Chic boutiques and trendy dining concepts housed in industrial containers – Boxpark takes the urban shopping vibe to another level. The lifestyle precinct located in Jumeirah is decking out in the colours of the UAE flag and bringing complete Arabic hospitality with petting zoos, henna artisans, and busters to greet you. But the real draw, a live art showcase.

2-4 December 4-10pm Petting Zoo Al Harbia & Ayala bands Hospitality tent with Arabic coffee and dates Henna Falconry Kids workshops Roaming bubble man and balloon bender Live art showcase

Al Khawaneej Walk

A neighbourhood favourite, Al Khawaneej Walk is home to a plethora of renowned brands and local food and coffee concepts. Explore its cosy, sunlit halls where a host of entertainment awaits, from lively parades to stage shows and cultural entertainment.

2 December 7-9pm Parade 2-4 December 4-10pm Al Harbia & Ayala bands Hospitality tent with Arabic coffee and dates Henna Falconry Kids workshops and stage show Roaming entertainment

Last Exit - Al Khawaneej

Ring in National Day at the ranch-style street food truck haven, Last Exit at Al Khawaneej. Alongside your classic cultural showcases, this foodie hotspot is bringing to the fore a roaming bubble man and balloon bender on the go and a petting zoo with the cutest little furry friends.

2 December 7-9pm Parade 2-4 December 4-10pm Petting Zoo Al Harbia & Ayala bands Hospitality tent with Arabic coffee and dates Henna Falconry Kids workshops Roaming bubble man and balloon bender

Community Centres

Villanova Marketplace

Set in an elegant, gated community off Emirates Road, the Villanova Marketplace brings all the essential community comforts to residents and neighbours, including a hypermarket, nursery, laundry and more. National Day ups the ante with a whole host of family fun, including arts and crafts workshops for kids.

When: 2-3 December, 2-3pm & 5-8pm

Shorooq Community Centre

Shorooq is an elegant, upmarket neighbourhood in in the heart of Mirdif. Its dedicated community centre is home to an array of lifestyle amenities and services and is a popular destination for the neighbourhood’s residents. Bring little ones along to experience a host of entertainment and activities, including National Day inspired workshops.

When: 1-3 December, 12-3pm & 5-8pm

Serena Marketplace

Serena Marketplace is the focal point of an elegantly detailed and Spanish-themed family-centric community off Emirates Road. Perfectly situated for residents living in Al Waha and Layan, this stylish shopping precinct is pulling out all the stops for the 51st national day celebrations, including live entertainment and workshops.

When: 1-3 December, 12-3pm & 5-8pm

