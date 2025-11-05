Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : The 16th edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit, the longest-running event celebrating Italian gastronomy, restaurants, and authentic Italian-made food and beverages, returned to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on November 3. The event paid tribute to Italy’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant dining scene, featuring chefs representing Michelin-star-awarded restaurants from across Italy.

This year’s edition invited guests on an immersive culinary journey across Italy, perfectly complementing Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s latest attraction, Gran Tour Emilia restaurant a gastronomic voyage through the Emilia-Romagna region, renowned for its premium ingredients, passion for craftsmanship and world-class flavors.

The celebration also featured an exclusive four-hands lunch and signature menu co-created by Chefs Massimiliano Valenzi and Mirko Marcelli from Osmosis, an acclaimed Michelin Star restaurant in Montepulciano, showcasing a refined blend of tradition, innovation, and creativity.

Bringing together leading chefs, food enthusiasts, and guests from across the region, the event showcased the passion, precision, and creativity that define Italian excellence further reinforcing Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where innovation, world-class entertainment, and exceptional experiences come together under one iconic red roof.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

In 2024, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the World’s First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena. This cutting-edge racing hub features 20 high-performance Gran Turismo simulators, including 14 seats for adults and 6 tailored for children, and 2 simulators catered for people of determination, making it a family-friendly attraction for guests of all ages, allowing families to compete against each other. The arena also boasts 3 F1 motion base simulators, where guests can experience the thrill of racing a Ferrari with steering controls modelled after real F1 steering wheels. Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 65 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldyasisland.com.