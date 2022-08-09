Dubai, UAE: The organisers of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) invite those interested in attending to register on the Summit website so that they can participate in the activities, high-level seminars, panel discussions and youth circles held during the 8th WGES. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) are organising WGES under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WGES attracts several local and international figures annually, including Presidents and Government leaders in addition to several global leaders and influences, speakers, officials, representatives of government institutions and the media, experts and academicians.

“WGES is an important global platform aimed at strengthening partnerships and exchanging experiences among the most prominent decision-makers and supporting cooperation between regional and global institutions and organisations from the public and private sectors. This year’s WGES is of particular importance as the UAE prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo City in Dubai in 2023,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the World Green Economy Summit.

The World Green Economy Summit will seek to discuss the path toward a bright future in which businesses rely on renewable energy, cities rethink waste disposal and transportation, and work with communities and individuals to offset the worst impacts of food and water insecurity.

The Summit regularly organises youth circles to engage them in sustainable development and a green economy before entering the job market. VIPs, officials, specialists, speakers, experts, local and global investors participate in the youth circles to encourage sustainability efforts.

