Dubai, UAE: The 24th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will witness the launch of several advanced, innovative technologies in water sustainability, infrastructure, treatment, desalination and purification, water flow control, sewage treatment, wastewater disposal, water extraction from air and others.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy from 27-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition is held under the slogan ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, with the participation of 1,750 companies from 55 countries. The exhibition includes 20 international pavilions and spreads over 62,513 square metres.

“The exhibition is considered the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability, and innovative technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world. The exhibition brings together experts and specialists from all over the world to discuss the latest innovative solutions to meet the challenges faced by the clean and renewable energy, water, environment, oil and gas, sustainability, green economy, smart grids, and related sectors. WETEX and DSS consolidate Dubai’s position as a global platform and a role model in providing the best and latest water, energy and environmental technologies, and a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. In addition, the exhibition supports DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

Al Tayer highlighted the utmost importance that the exhibition attaches to the water sector, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. Al Tayer noted that water-related crises are one of the top five global dangers in terms of their impact on earth over the past few years. Water is the cornerstone of economic and social development, and water security is a global challenge due to the increasing population and economic growth. Water scarcity affects more than 40% of the world’s population. Goal 6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 is to “Clean Water and Sanitation for All”.

“WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has created a fruitful partnership, development and growth opportunities for the related sectors. It has established its position as the most important, most attended and influential exhibition in its field in the region, which motivates us to participate annually,” said HE Mohamad Saleh, Director General of Etihad Water and Electricity.

Saleh said that the exhibition, which is being held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, supports the vision of the wise leadership regarding the sustainability of the energy, water and environment sectors. He expressed his thanks to HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for his patronage of the exhibition and to HE Saeed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of the exhibition, for his fruitful efforts in organising the event.

HE Abdullah Al Abdul Karim, Governor of Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), said that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show provides valuable opportunities to enhance regional and global efforts seeking to discuss the huge economic opportunities in the fields of clean energy and adopt its innovative technologies. Solar energy represents one of the most abundant, sustainable and least expensive renewable energy source, which, in turn, will support efforts aiming for a sustainable future.

Karim pointed out that SWCC has spared no effort in adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide a model for enhancing sustainability, based on its position as a leader in the desalination industry in the world. He also drew attention to the implementation of many solar energy initiatives and projects in the Kingdom, including the Al-Khafji desalination plant using advanced reverse osmosis technology, with an expandable production capacity of about 90,000 cubic metres of desalinated water per day. He affirmed the economic impact of this project and its contribution to reducing cost, increasing water production and reducing carbon emissions. This is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and achieving the Kingdom’s strategy to reach zero carbon emissions by 2060

“Dornier Group has been supporting DEWA in planning and implementation of the world’s largest storage for desalinated seawater. In advancing sustainable development, energy and water are not only key but also integrally connected. Dornier Group provides sustainable energy solutions for industry, commerce and large-scale utility applications. Our solutions are tailor-made and optimised to our client’s requirements. We design decarbonised energy systems for the water supply sector, the mining industry, or the aviation and mobility sectors,” said Ulrich Schott, Business Director at Dornier Group.

“Itron has decades of experience innovating how utilities and cities manage energy and water worldwide, and we are excited to showcase our solutions at the 24th WETEX. Our booth will feature our proven, end-to-end solutions for energy and water, which take advantage of our broad partner ecosystem and have been proven to scale in some of the harshest environments on earth. Recognising the many challenges and roadblocks to integrating renewable energy around the world, we are proud to be a gold sponsor of WETEX, which brings together leaders in the industry to promote a more resourceful world,” said Andrew Jones, Vice President of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Itron.

“Korean companies were able to achieve great results through participation in WETEX and DSS 2021, and we expect that various performances will be obtained this year as well,” said Seulgi Kim, Manager of Korea Water Partnership (KWP). KWP is participating in the exhibition. It also attracts the Korean Water Cluster; K-water; Enertork, which is specialised in valves; SM tech, which specialised in water hammer prevention systems using big data & AI technology; Daehan Sensor, which specialised in the manufacture and development of level sensors, transmitters, controllers, and monitoring systems; Wintec Glovis, the manufacturer of water purification devices; DH Water for water treatment, desalination and purification systems; Bokju, the leading company that is manufacturing water tanks; Turbowin for turbo compressor; IOREX for anti-corrosion devices; and IS Technologies for ultrasonic sensors.

AquaterreX, which is based in the USA, will launch its new technology for Deep Seated Water which uses satellites and algorithms to identify freshwater locations. “We are pleased to announce these new technologies at the premier water and solar trade show in the MENA region. We have established relationships with key players in the area and look forward to providing substantial new water resources to countries that need it most,” said James D’Arezzo, Chairman and CEO of AquaterreX.

Xylem, a leading water technology company committed to addressing the challenges facing the water sector around the world, will also showcase its latest technologies in the field of water and wastewater during the exhibition. “At Xylem, we pride ourselves in being pioneers in the water industry and strive to introduce technology that is innovative, efficient and sustainable. The products we are displaying at the upcoming WETEX & Dubai Solar Show are a testament to that. We are pleased to showcase our celebrated N-impeller series as well as other cutting-edge monitoring tools and accessories at the event and look forward to connecting with and giving potential customers the chance to explore our diverse product suite that is designed to improve efficiencies and maintain high-performance,” said Naji Skaf, Managing Director of Xylem Middle East and Turkey. During the exhibition, the company will present its most prominent N-impeller technology in addition to the MAS801 technology, the high-performance Cordonel multi-use network sensor, and others.

On the participation of Dutco Tennant in the exhibition, Ravi Venugopal, Deputy CEO of the company, said: “It has always been our endeavour to align with DEWA’s efforts towards providing sustainable and innovative technologies in the field of water resource management and water treatment.”

Leading local and global companies

Metito, the leading global provider of water management and alternative energy solutions, is participating in the exhibition through a range of its pioneering projects in the region in the field of managing water facilities and desalination plants, providing a sustainable supply of clean drinking water, and enabling highly efficient operations based on various advanced technologies including Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane technology.

A group of leading Russian companies in the water sector will showcase their latest technologies and products during the exhibition. The most prominent of these companies are Alta Group which specialises in the design and production of sewage treatment facilities, as well as products for external engineering networks; JSC filter, a manufacturer of FTOV filter elements designed to remove mechanical particles with a size of 1-100 microns in treated water, drinking water and liquid materials; Neptun, the developer and manufacturer of high-performance environmentally friendly equipment for industrial and domestic water treatment systems; NPO Ecosystema for water treatment and wastewater treatment complexes.

“WETEX for many years has been the main platform to showcase sustainability and green technologies for the region, which is much needed in our world nowadays more than ever. Atlas Copco as one of the world’s top sustainable companies is proudly partnering in this event to present the latest efficient compressed air technologies that can drive a greener industry and reduction of CO2 emissions,” said Amr Ayyad, Regional Business Line Manager of Oil Free Air Division at Atlas Copco Services Middle East.

The Binder Group offers several systems and equipment for biological purification control of wastewater treatment plants, saving up to 50% of energy. GFP Trading also provides a variety of pipes, including PVC, PVC-C, carbon steel and others. Future Pipe Industries presents a range of its latest products for the manufacture and installation of pipe solutions for companies specialised in the oil and gas, industrial, water, onshore and offshore sectors.

Imerys is demonstrating its Sewper Liner technology to protect wastewater infrastructure assets. Advance Alpha also offers a suite of services based on automation and the latest technology to ensure the best design, manufacture and performance of water pipes. In addition, the Swan company will highlight a set of analytical devices that work remotely to provide continuous monitoring of water networks. Swan highlights its Chematest 42 device, which monitors the performance of a wide range of measuring devices.

Corys Piping Systems highlights environmentally friendly PVC-O water piping systems throughout their life cycle stages. The tubes are also characterised by their low cost and lightweight structure.

Also, AKWT Water Treatment Company offers a range of water treatment systems that consider the environment at all its stages, from design, through implementation, sales and maintenance services. India’s GSE Filter BVT showcases its environmentally friendly water purification products such as wound PP micron cartridges and NZO technology. Union Fiber Glass Factory will highlight its water tank products, and the company is looking forward to building new partnerships during the exhibition to open new offices in the UAE and the region. Photrack AG is demonstrating the DischargeKeeper technology for collecting, storing, and measuring water flow in rivers, irrigation canals and drainage canals.

Neolysi Technologies is also participating in the exhibition for the first time. The company will present its most prominent technologies and the ESG benefits of this technology which it developed nearly ten years ago. The company has registered patents in 38 countries for reducing over 70% of residues, in addition to a significant increase in biogas production when combined with biodegradation. Neolysi technologies can be used in urban and industrial wastewater treatment plants in urban and rural areas.

Electrotechnical Technologies Systems (ETS) is reviewing Klorigen’s applications for water and wastewater treatment, which are characterised by its cells that clean themselves by electrolysis. This technology contributes to raising the efficiency of the cells and extending their lifespan.

Moreover, DEWA will present, during the exhibition, a range of its advanced projects and programmes that aim to ensure water sustainability, including the Smart Water Grid project, which integrates: the advanced Water SCADA system; hydraulic model of water distribution network; round-the-clock hydraulic water transmission model; i-Service smart services with advanced infrastructure for smart meters, in addition to AI. DEWA also will showcase several projects by its subsidiaries, including Mai Dubai, which has become the second largest brand for bottled water in the UAE due to its high levels of quality, innovation and safety.