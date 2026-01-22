Senior business leaders attended the 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit in Riyadh to learn actionable strategies for creating human-centric organizations

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – VIWELL, an end-to-end ecosystem that enables balanced workplaces through holistic wellbeing, is calling the attention of business leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to focus on wellbeing in the workplace to mitigate the rising risk of burnout in high growth sectors.

“Ensuring employee wellbeing and preventing burnout demands a shift from reactive fixes to preventative strategies, building a more resilient and thriving culture,” said Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL.

“At VIWELL, we believe that when wellbeing is embedded into company values and aligned with business goals, it transforms workplaces into thriving, human-centric environments. This is a call to action for leaders to champion mental health, resilience, and inclusion, and VIWELL acts as an enabler in creating company cultures where every individual feels valued and inspired,” Husary added.

Under its Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is diversifying away from oil dependence, making major investments in tourism, technology, healthcare, and real estate to create a thriving knowledge-based economy. To be in line with the Kingdom's vision, businesses must be able to attract top talent from both local and global markets while managing burnout through employee wellbeing initiatives with measurable impacts.

VIWELL was the Headline Partner of the 10th Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit in Riyadh on 22 January, which gathered senior business leaders from across the region to impart insights, tools and frameworks for participants to elevate their organisations’ wellbeing offerings. It also immersed participants in the components of modern workplace wellbeing—leadership, connection, belonging, purpose, environment and personalisation.

The Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit is marking its 10th anniversary this year by holding a four-country tour of major cities in the region. Riyadh was the second stop, preceded by Cairo on 20 January and followed by Muscat (27 January), and Dubai (29 January).

The Wellbeing at Work Summit has become a cornerstone event for business leaders in a time of huge shifts in the employment landscape. It goes beyond the traditional conference format, delivering an immersive experience that brings workplace wellbeing to life and empowers organizations to thrive.

About VIWELL

VIWELL is a leading workplace wellbeing solutions company that supports organizations in building thriving, balanced environments where employees are empowered, engaged, and supported to perform at their best. Through its advanced digital platform and curated real-world experiences, VIWELL delivers personalized wellbeing programs that address physical, mental, social, and financial health, while driving measurable improvements in workforce engagement, productivity, and overall organizational wellbeing.

Grounded in science and informed by cultural insights, VIWELL integrates technology, data-driven analytics, and engaging experiences to enable sustainable employee engagement and long-term organizational success.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and corporate wellbeing visionary Mohammed Husary, VIWELL evolved from offline wellness initiatives into a comprehensive digital wellbeing platform in 2024. Today, VIWELL partners with organizations globally to strengthen workplace culture, reduce employee turnover, and enhance performance through actionable insights and scalable, sustainable wellbeing strategies.

For press inquiries, contact:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager, Aurora The Agency

albert@auroratheagency.com

Gabriel Olano

Account Executive/Copywriter, Aurora The Agency

gabriel@auroratheagency.com