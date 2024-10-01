Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently welcomed residency program directors from leading US institutions as part of its annual Visiting Professorship Program (VPP).

Initiated in 2013, the VPP aims to strengthen collaboration between WCM-Q and leading medical institutions from the US. The program introduces visiting professors to WCM-Q’s world-class facilities and innovative curriculum while showcasing the high caliber of its medical graduates. It also highlights Qatar’s advanced healthcare system, which boasts state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, offering exceptional care across various medical specialties.

This year’s four-day program saw participation from leading US medical institutions, including NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Healthcare System, Thomas Jefferson University, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center; Cincinnati Children’s/University of Cincinnati, Emory University School of Medicine, and the University of Alabama.

The program included clerkship presentations on neurology, psychiatry, internal medicine, emergency medicine & ANCC, ambulatory care, surgery, OB/GYN, and pediatrics. Visiting faculty also covered essential topics in medical education and professional development, including simulation-based curricula for surgical training, competency-based education for medical students, and leadership in healthcare. They offered practical advice for medical students transitioning into residency and strategies for training and supporting female surgeons.

WCM-Q alumna AlReem Al-Nabti, M.D. ’16, now an assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, also shared insights into her journey from student to faculty member.

In addition, the visiting professors toured several key healthcare sites in Qatar, including Hamad General Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation’s Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, West Bay Health Centre – The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Sidra Medicine. They also visited Qatar Foundation (QF) headquarters for a presentation on Education City.

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said: “We are delighted to once again host residency program directors from some of the world’s most renowned institutions, offering our medical students a wealth of knowledge and guidance as they prepare for their residencies.”

Dr. Amine Rakab, assistant professor of clinical medicine and assistant dean for clinical learning at WCM-Q, said: “Our Visiting Professorship Program offers students valuable insights into potential career paths and helps them identify residency programs that best align with their skills, interests, and aspirations.”

-Ends-

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu