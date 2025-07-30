Dubai, UAE: Moscow is preparing to host the “Forum Moscow 2030. Territory of the Future.” — a citywide forum-festival designed to immerse youth and families in the technologies, culture, and lifestyles of tomorrow’s world. The forum supports Moscow’s long-term vision to engage global youth in meaningful dialogue, learning, and cross-cultural experiences.

Held from August 1 to September 14, the forum will be held across 11 vibrant venues across Moscow, featuring thousands of dynamic events, positioning the city as a forward-thinking, youth-centric capital. Guests will have the opportunity to learn how to operate robots, engage with scientists, explore the history of Moscow, try their hand at both traditional and phygital sports, discover everything about the city’s transport — and simply enjoy a great time.

“Moscow is rapidly evolving into one of the world’s most dynamic urban destinations — a city where tradition meets technology, and where youth are at the heart of innovation. The ‘Forum Moscow 2030. Territory of the Future’ reflects our vision of the capital as a forward-looking, inclusive metropolis that inspires creativity and dialogue across cultures. We warmly welcome young people from the UAE and the Middle East to discover Moscow not only as a place of history, but as a city of the future,” commented Anastasia Popova, Head of Business Tourism Development Department of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

Highlights across the city’s landmark venues include:

Bauman Moscow State Technical University: one of the city’s premier engineering campuses, which will host the "Cloud Cities" tech festival from August 14 – September 14, with daily masterclasses, expert talks, and multimedia experiences in fields like game design, neuro-mechanics, audio innovation, and urban quantum systems.

Muzeon Park of Arts: a creative space for young minds to engage in digital city-building games, startup workshops, and economic simulations led by entrepreneurs and tech influencers.

a creative space for young minds to engage in digital city-building games, startup workshops, and economic simulations led by entrepreneurs and tech influencers. Zaryadye Park: the “Cultural City” program blends classical arts with digital innovation through symphony performances, interactive theatre, fashion showcases, and hands-on financial literacy labs tailored for youth.

the “Cultural City” program blends classical arts with digital innovation through symphony performances, interactive theatre, fashion showcases, and hands-on financial literacy labs tailored for youth. Luzhniki Stadium : the city’s iconic sports arena transforms into a massive play zone featuring hybrid sports arenas, environmental quests, and carnival-style games.

: the city’s iconic sports arena transforms into a massive play zone featuring hybrid sports arenas, environmental quests, and carnival-style games. Moskino Film Complex: will host the futuristic “Portal 2030–2050” festival, blending electronic music, digital art installations, gastronomy, and a dedicated K-pop stage for Gen Z audiences. The program features global celebrities, musicians from 12 countries, a dance championship, and an orchestral show.

Curated for a young generation of global explorers, the forum is designed for young visitors to experience Moscow as a future-ready, inclusive city where innovation and tradition coexist. With growing visitor interest from the UAE, especially among younger travellers and families, this event offers a fresh reason to explore Moscow’s evolving cultural and technological landscape.

Plan your journey now by visiting: https://discover.moscow/en

Snapchat: @discover_moscow

For press inquiries: presstourism@mos.ru