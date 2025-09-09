Doha – Specialist physicians from across the globe convened in Doha for a two-day event coordinated by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) to share the latest best practice on the diagnosis and management of nerve damage associated with type 2 diabetes.

The CONNecting Experts for Clinical besT practice in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (CONNECT-DPN) event, endorsed by the International Diabetes Federation, welcomed 10 senior clinicians from South-East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Mexico.

The first day of the event was held at WCM-Q and featured sessions by expert speakers on the importance of early diagnosis of diabetic neuropathy (DPN), the latest developments in screening and diagnostic tools, risk factors for developing DPN, treatment options, and the latest guidelines for the management of DPN. The first day also emphasized multidisciplinary medical team work to optimally diagnose DPN, taking into account differential diagnosis, especially ‘red flags’ for other causes of peripheral neuropathy, and expert input from pain specialists for severe, painful neuropathy as well as podiatry, vascular and orthopedic surgery for managing more advanced complications like foot ulceration and Charcot joint abnormalities.

The second day was held at the state-of-the-art Clinical Trials Unit of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) to showcase cutting-edge DPN diagnostic tools like corneal confocal microscopy, neurophysiology and advanced techniques for pain management in DPN. WCM-Q’s Dr. Rayaz Malik, professor of medicine and assistant dean for clinical research partnerships, led a workshop on implementing best practice into everyday clinical management of DPN to achieve the very best patient outcomes possible.

Dr. Malik said: “WCM-Q has become the first medical institution in Qatar to receive official designation as an International Diabetes Federation Center of Excellence for diabetes care. This means we have a responsibility to educate healthcare professionals to provide the very best care possible for our patients with diabetes, key to which is detecting and treating diabetic neuropathy as early as possible. We are very grateful to the International Diabetes Federation, HMC, our sponsor Viatris and the many experts who participated so enthusiastically in this important preceptorship event.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

