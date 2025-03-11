Guests can expect over 26 homegrown brands, free workshops, family-friendly entertainment and performances, and a fireworks display during Eid al-Fitr.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Yas Bay Waterfront is thrilled to announce the return of Waterfront Nights for its highly anticipated fourth edition. The event will run from March 15 to April 1, 2025, welcoming guests daily from 8 PM to 2 AM.

Waterfront Nights promises an even bigger and livelier Ramadan pop-up market this year. The event, which is free to enter, will feature 26 local retailers and food and beverage concepts. Notably, 23 of these brands are businesses supported by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, a not-for-profit initiative by the Abu Dhabi Government to support SMEs. The fund offers Emirati entrepreneurs and business owners access to markets, resources, mentorship, and funding.

In addition, the event will feature various free workshops and entertainment, including a live hakawati (traditional storyteller) on stage who will engage the audience with his captivating traditional storytelling, as well as performances by Oud and Qanun musicians. Families can also look forward to a dedicated kids' corner and gaming areas, ensuring a fun experience for all ages.

To mark the Eid holiday, Waterfront Nights will operate early from 4 PM to 10 PM, and everyone is invited to witness Yas Bay Waterfront’s spectacular fireworks display.

Night Market

Showcasing local talent, Waterfront Nights is hosting 26 homegrown brands offering clothing, accessories, artwork, perfumes, and various regional and international food.

Guests can shop the latest collection from Classy & Elegant Couture and find pop-culture items from Tebra, MZ Stickers, and more. 90s Aoud and Woud will also showcase authentic oud and perfumes.

No night market is complete without an array of delicious food stalls. Guests can indulge in traditional Emirati dishes such as luqaimat, khameer, and chebab from Rqaq House or savour Egyptian dishes such as koshari and mahshi from The Lions. International snacks like ramen and slushies will also be available.

Meanwhile, shoppers can win exciting prizes in the raffle draw. One entry is given for every AED 100 spent, and winners will be announced during Eid. Prizes include a Gold Yas Annual Pass and AED 1,000 worth of dining vouchers, valid at participating outlets across Yas Bay Waterfront.

Free Workshops

Islamic Geometric Art – Blending creativity with Ramadan values, participants will learn the basics of creating intricate geometric patterns inspired by traditional designs using sustainable materials. This activity is suggested for ages 12 and above.

Arabic Calligraphy – A unique chance to explore the beauty of Arabic calligraphy. Expert calligraphers will guide participants through the history and techniques of Arabic script, covering various styles (e.g., Diwani, Naskh, Thuluth), tools like reed pens and ink, and the importance of precision. Open for beginners and experienced, this hands-on workshop lets participants create a personalised calligraphy piece while appreciating Arabic culture and artistry.

The 45-minute workshops are free to participate in and are available daily, starting at 8 PM, with sessions occurring every hour.

Entertainment

Live Traditional Storytelling - Embark on a captivating journey into the rich tradition of Arabic storytelling, where tales of faith, history, and culture come to life. Led by a skilled hakawati (traditional storyteller), this session invites both young and old to immerse themselves in stories that have been passed down through generations. Spectators can expect folklores, fables, and sagas delivered with great wit, wisdom, and expression.

The live traditional storytelling will be available every evening from 08:30 to 09:00, 10:05 to 10:35, 11:35 to 12:05, and 12:15 to 12:45.

Oud and Qanun Musicians – Every hour, the talented Oud and Qanun musicians will fill the air with the enchanting sounds of these traditional instruments.

Kids' Corner – Little ones are in for a treat with a dedicated corner full of activities such as face painting, adventurous electric bikes, and arts and crafts.

Gaming Areas – Family and friends can head to the gaming areas for a friendly competition in carrom, dominoes, chess, and tawla.

About Waterfront Nights:

What: Annual Ramadan pop-up market

Arena Plaza, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

March 15 to April 1, 2025. It is open from 8 PM to 2 AM. During Eid Al-Fitr, the event will run from 4 PM to 10 PM

Entrance ticket and parking are free

For more information, visit https://www.yasbay.ae/ or follow https://www.instagram.com/yasbayuae/.

