Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman’s partnership with the Youth Center has garnered positive momentum during the Khareef 2023 season. As part of the long-term collaboration, Vodafone took part in a youth discussion forum called ‘Lamat Shabab’ with HH. Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, listening from the youth first-hand on their aspirations for a bright future.

Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman, said: “At Vodafone Oman, we are ensuring that our advanced digital capabilities drive the future of our nation, and nurture a tech-savvy generation. The discussions during ‘Lamat Shabab” were very useful, giving us great insight into what really matters for Dhofaris. We believe in our youth and understand the key role they will have in building the Oman of tomorrow. It is therefore our joint responsibility to empower them with the means, knowledge, and expertise to achieve their goals and aspirations, and ultimately contribute to the growth of the national economy.”

Vodafone’s partnership with the Youth Center was kicked-off earlier this month with a carefully designed programme that includes workshops, vocational sessions, networking and entertainment activations, as well as gaming tournaments and competitions across the Governorate.

“At the Youth Center, we select partners who share our vision for the future and who believe in the capacities and capabilities of Omani youth,” said Zaid Al Salmani, Managing Director of the Youth Center. “Working together with Vodafone Oman starting with the Khareef season, our aim is to upskill our youth and expose them to experiences that will enable them to compete in the global jobs market, in line with the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2024.”

Since launch, the Youth Center programmes have impacted more than 110,000 youth, providing them with opportunities to develop their knowledge, exposure, skills and talents in creative and innovative fields, through its collaborations with local, regional and international organisations. Backed by its extensive experience establishing a greenfield 100% digital operator in Oman, Vodafone will aim to catalyse youth participation and contribution to the nation through a series of joint projects, campaigns, initiatives and events with the Youth Center. The company will also train and develop the capabilities of the Center’s call centre team, utilising best practices and expertise gained from setting-up its own Care Team through the Vodafone Academy.

The agreement with Vodafone Oman is part of the operator’s ongoing work as a key partner supporting the objectives of Oman’s Vision 2040, which also aligns with the Youth Center’s ambition to build a youth society capable of participating effectively and efficiently to achieve the national goals.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

